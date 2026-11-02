Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) (FSE: WMQ1) ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 of ground exploration has commenced at its 100%-owned Barker Bay Gold Project ("Barker Bay" or the "Project"), located approximately 55 kilometers south of Dryden, Ontario.

Phase 2 comprises mechanical bedrock trenching at the recently acquired Barker Bros. Mine in addition to an expanded soil geochemical sampling program designed to further define the gold mineralized footprint.

Additionally, Phase 2 builds on Phase 1 results, including grab samples of up to 24.2 g/t Au at the historical Barker Bros. Mine shaft and 4.59 g/t Au over 0.5m from the North Trench (see News Release, September 9, 2026)

Phase 2 Objectives:

Trenching and channel sampling at the newly consolidated Barker Bros. Mine, where waste pile grab samples returned 24.2 g/t Au, 11.0 g/t Au, and 10.7 g/t Au .

Expand soil geochemical sampling along the Barker North and Petrie trends to identify additional mineralization beyond the existing 850 m x 200 m Au-in-soil anomaly , where channel sampling returned 4.59 g/t Au over 0.5 m within an 8.0 m composite averaging 0.42 g/t Au at the North Trench.

Build additional confidence in targets in preparation of a maiden diamond drill program by further establishing geological controls on gold mineralization near the Barker Bros. Mine and assessing how they relate to the Barker North and Petrie deformation corridors.

Phase 2 Program Details

Phase 2 groundwork follows the Phase 1 program, where mechanical bedrock trenching, channel sampling, and systematic prospecting of trenches along the Barker Bros. Mine trend established a northwest-trending deformation corridor containing shearing and alteration, where mineralized structures returned 4.59 g/t Au over 0.5 m within an 8.0 m composite averaging 0.42 g/t Au (see News Release, September 9, 2026). Phase 1 results confirmed the presence of high-grade gold at the Barker Bros. Mine, structurally controlled, anomalous mineralization at Barker North, and anomalous Au-in-soil over 850+ meters of strike.

Bedrock trenching at the Barker Bros. Mine will target the immediate area of the historical workings, where Phase 1 grab samples from the shaft waste pile returned values of up to 24.2 g/t Au from a mix of hornblende schist and quartz vein material. Mechanically excavated trenches will expose fresh bedrock in the vicinity of the shaft to allow for geological, structural mapping, and channel sampling to better target gold-bearing structures in advance of drilling.

The expanded soil sampling program intends to build on the established 850 m x 200 m Au-in-soil anomaly along the Barker North deformation corridor, to identify additional bedrock targets for follow-up testing beyond the currently explored extent. A grid of B-horizon soil samples will be established utilizing data collected and processed from the Company's drone magnetic and LiDAR survey (see News Release, August 13, 2026).

Geological Context

The Barker Bay project is located within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou greenstone belt of the Western Wabigoon Subprovince, a gold-endowed Archean volcanic belt in northwestern Ontario containing numerous historical gold occurrences, mines, and active exploration projects (Figure 1). The belt has become increasingly recognized as a significant, emerging gold district. Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD), which holds the Western Wabigoon Project under option with a subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. nearby, reported results from its maiden drill program at the W2 target, including 1.05 meters grading 204.34 g/t Au, and 37.75 m grading 0.30 g/t Au (September 3, 2026, News Release). Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) is advancing exploration at its Gold Rock Camp approximately 32 kilometers northeast of Barker Bay. The reported geological setting and controls on mineralization at these nearby projects shows similarities with the geology present on the Barker Bay project, and serves as regional examples of high-grade, structurally hosted gold within the greenstone belt and broader Subprovince.

Gold occurrences at Barker Bay are interpreted to be structurally controlled and associated with steep shear zones, felsic intrusive units, quartz veining, sulfide-bearing wall rock, and favourable mafic-felsic lithological contacts. The high-grade results from the Barker Bros. Mine waste rock pile, combined with anomalous grabs and channel sampling results within an anomalous Au-in-soil footprint along 850 meters of strike, are interpreted to reflect a gold-bearing structural corridor.

Figure 1. The Barker Bay Project location and select regional gold projects, deposits, and historical mines within the Western Wabigoon Subprovince.

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Figure 2. Barker North trench locations and select channel sampling results, overlain on 2026 drone magnetic data. Nortec has consolidated 100% mineral rights over the Barker Bay Project. The former Barker Patent is now surface-rights only, shown in the southern part of the Figure.

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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and a non independent consultant to Nortec.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company focused on identifying gold and copper properties with high discovery potential and advancing those projects to create outsized shareholder value. Property holdings comprise:

Pearl Gold Project , located in Nevada, U.S.A., a past producing high-grade gold mine, under option. Drilling at the Columbia Zone has intersected mineralization, including 2.27 g/t gold over 38.1 m (Hole YU21-02) and 11.96 g/t gold over 3.05 m (Hole YU22-11).

Barker Bay Gold Project , located in northwestern Ontario, Canada, having historical (turn-of-the-century) mine workings. High-grade gold confirmed at the Barker Bros. Mine shaft waste pile ( up to 24.2 g/t Au ); anomalous gold along 850 meters of strike.

100% interests in two exploration-stage critical mineral (zinc) projects: the Sturgeon Lake VMS and the Mattagami River Zinc properties, both in Ontario, Canada. The Company also holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold project in southwest Finland.

Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca and its website at www.nortecminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities of the Company have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in gold, zinc, and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineralization hosted on nearby or adjacent properties, including the deposits and occurrences shown in Figure 1, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Project. Information regarding nearby properties is derived from public disclosure by the relevant issuers and has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

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