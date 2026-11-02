DriveNets to Join AT&T, KDDI and Broadcom on FYUZ 26 Panel: "From Backbone Networks to AI Fabrics"

Panel will discuss how scheduled-fabric architecture supports lossless Ethernet, ensuring no GPU remains idle waiting on the network

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets, a leader in large-scale networking, today announced its participation in FYUZ 26, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) flagship event, taking place November 3-5, 2026, at The Westin Seattle.

Dudy Cohen, VP of Product Marketing at DriveNets, will join the panel "From Backbone Networks to AI Fabrics: The Disaggregation Playbook" on Day 1, November 3, 2:20PM-3:15PM, as part of session B2. The panel brings together operators and suppliers to assess where disaggregated routing is mature, and how the same architecture can serve AI back-end fabrics.

Panelists:

Dudy Cohen , VP of Product Marketing, DriveNets

, VP of Product Marketing, DriveNets Rehan Karim , Director, Network Infrastructure & Services, AT&T

, Director, Network Infrastructure & Services, AT&T Kenji Kumaki , Chief Architect, KDDI

, Chief Architect, KDDI Hasan Siraj, VP Product Management, Broadcom

The panel will cover production lessons from Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router (DDBR) deployments, procurement and operating models, and how scheduled-fabric architecture enables lossless Ethernet for AI. It will also look at how scheduled-fabric can maximize the performance of open AI clusters based on a variety of GPUs, and long-reach multi-site clusters with scale-across AI interconnect deployments.

Together, these panelists have significant experience leveraging DDBR deployments. AT&T has deployed DriveNets Network Cloud in its IP-MPLS core backbone. KDDI has run DriveNets software in its peering routers since June 2023, and in May 2025 signed a strategic agreement to deploy it in backbone core routers at four locations.

DriveNets will also be presenting at the FYUZ exhibition throughout the week and will feature in a session titled "The Service Provider AI opportunity" on Wednesday, November 4th, 2PM.

About DriveNets

DriveNets builds high-performance networking solutions for large-scale AI infrastructure and service-provider networks. DriveNets' Network Cloud powers production networks at global operators such as AT&T and Comcast, while its AI Fabric solutions optimize the performance and time to first token (TTFT) in multi-vendor AI environments at foundation model labs, NeoClouds, and enterprises. DriveNets combines high-performance networking, end-to-end automation, and full-stack AI cluster optimization to remove network bottlenecks, maximize GPU utilization, accelerate AI cluster deployments, and improve token economics. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

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