Electric Metals Limited Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("Electric Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUS) announces the results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") held on October 29, 2026.

A total of 107,699,168 shares of common stock, representing approximately 53.35% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting a quorum.

All matters presented to stockholders for approval at the Meeting were approved, namely:

Election of the Company's directors;

Ratification of the appointment of the Company's independent auditors; and

Approval of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Brian Savage, Chief Executive Officer of Electric Metals, commented: "We appreciate the continued confidence and support of our stockholders as we enter what we believe will be an important period for Electric Metals. Our North Star Manganese Project, which includes the Emily manganese deposit in Minnesota and a planned Gulf Coast processing facility for high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) and electrolytic manganese metal (EMM), underpins our strategy. We are actively pursuing opportunities to accelerate the development of domestic manganese production and establish Electric Metals as a leading U.S. supplier of critical manganese products for the defense, battery and industrial markets, addressing a significant strategic vulnerability in America's critical minerals supply chain."

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUS) is a U.S.-domiciled critical minerals and advanced materials company focused on establishing a secure, resilient, and fully domestic U.S. manganese supply chain.

The Company's flagship North Star Manganese Project includes the Emily manganese deposit in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, and a planned Gulf Coast processing facility to produce high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) and electrolytic manganese metal (EMM).

With the United States dependent on foreign sources for its manganese requirements, Electric Metals is advancing an integrated mine-to-market strategy to supply critical manganese products for defense, battery, and industrial applications, strengthen domestic manufacturing, reduce foreign supply-chain dependence, and support U.S. economic and national security priorities.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Brian Savage

Chief Executive Officer & Director

(303) 656-9197

info@electricmetals.com

www.electricmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans and objectives regarding the advancement of its North Star Manganese Project, including the Emily manganese deposit in Minnesota and the planned Gulf Coast processing facility for high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) and electrolytic manganese metal (EMM); the pursuit of opportunities to accelerate the development of domestic manganese production; and the Company's strategy to establish an integrated U.S. manganese supply chain serving the defense, battery and industrial markets.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, among others, the availability of financing, technical and economic feasibility, permitting and regulatory approvals, project development and construction risks, market conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy successfully. Material assumptions include, among others, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the results of ongoing metallurgical and engineering work being consistent with expectations, the timely receipt of permits, and stable market conditions for manganese products.

There can be no assurance that the Company's development plans, strategic objectives or anticipated production capabilities will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/electric-metals-usa-limited-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-1244956