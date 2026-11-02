Descript tested its MCP connection from scratch across three AI assistants during a Sept. 24 public session focused on setup, editing tasks and common first-use problems.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Descript, an all-in-one audio and video editing platform, ran three live Model Context Protocol (MCP) builds across Claude, ChatGPT and Codex during a September 24 public session designed to show how users can connect the platform to AI assistants from scratch.

Three Descript team members each worked in a different AI assistant, starting with an empty project and no pre-built setup before installing the server, supplying a raw media clip and attempting a real editing task within 12 minutes.

Descript showed how its MCP connection works across Claude, ChatGPT and Codex during a live public demonstration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/321151_91749424145ce970_001full.jpg

The session also covered three issues Descript said commonly arise during a first attempt and what users can do about them. The final 15 minutes were reserved for troubleshooting tasks attendees could not get to work.

Descript's MCP connection allows compatible AI assistants to carry out supported audio and video tasks through natural-language instructions, including importing media, removing filler words or transcript sections, creating scenes and highlights, applying Studio Sound and adding captions.

"We wanted to show what this process actually looks like when nothing is prepared in advance," said Amelia Glynn, Head of Affiliate and Creator at Descript. "The goal was to make the first-time setup experience more transparent, including the points where users are most likely to run into problems and what they can do next."

The complimentary session was recorded and is available to watch here.

About Descript

Descript is an AI-powered video and audio editing platform that makes professional content creation accessible to everyone. By combining transcript-based editing with AI tools for audio enhancement, voice cloning, and generative media, Descript enables teams to produce studio-quality content without specialized expertise. Enterprise customers across healthcare, financial services, media, and technology use Descript to scale content production while maintaining human control over every creative decision.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321151