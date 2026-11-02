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WKN: A2PK2R | ISIN: US22788C1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 45C
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 15:13
230,35 Euro
+2,49 % +5,60
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
228,45229,7015:19
228,30229,7015:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CROWDSTRIKE
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC230,35+2,49 %
DYNATRACE INC52,00+0,97 %
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