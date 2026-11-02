Strategic partnership unites AI-native cybersecurity and observability to accelerate investigations, reduce data costs, and free customers from legacy platform lock-in

Fal.Con Europe 2026--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced a strategic partnership to disrupt legacy SIEM and observability. Available today, three new integrations connect the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with Dynatrace's AI Observability platform and log management capabilities, helping customers accelerate threat investigations, reduce costs, and gain greater control over their data.

Legacy platforms force enterprises to move, duplicate, and pay to analyze logs and other telemetry trapped across disconnected systems. CrowdStrike and Dynatrace are challenging this model with federated search, shared security and operational context, and flexible log and telemetry routing, delivering a faster, more cost-effective alternative without vendor lock-in.

"The archaic SIEM platforms of yesteryear were built to collect data, not stop breaches," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "They've turned security into a tax on data. CrowdStrike and Dynatrace are flipping that model on its head. We're bringing together best-in-class AI-native cybersecurity and observability to help customers move faster, spend less, and own their enterprise data destinies."

"As AI-driven enterprises evolve toward more agentic operations, security and observability need to work together, not in silos," said Steve McMahon, Chief Customer Officer, Dynatrace. "By bringing together Dynatrace's logs and observability data with CrowdStrike's industry-leading AI-powered cybersecurity, we're giving customers the context they need to make faster decisions, automate with greater confidence, and accelerate progress toward autonomous operations."

Three new CrowdStrike and Dynatrace integrations give customers a path to replace legacy SIEM and modernize security and observability today:

Investigate Threats Faster Without Moving Data: The Falcon platform enables federated search across Dynatrace observability and log telemetry, giving security teams application and infrastructure context without duplicating data or increasing ingestion costs.

The Falcon platform enables federated search across Dynatrace observability and log telemetry, giving security teams application and infrastructure context without duplicating data or increasing ingestion costs. Accelerate Incident Response with Unified Visibility: Dynatrace combines CrowdStrike endpoint security telemetry with log, application and infrastructure insights to help pinpoint root causes, understand business impact, and accelerate resolution of outages, incidents, and breaches.

Dynatrace combines CrowdStrike endpoint security telemetry with log, application and infrastructure insights to help pinpoint root causes, understand business impact, and accelerate resolution of outages, incidents, and breaches. Reduce Data Costs and Complexity: Bindplane by Dynatrace enables flexible log and telemetry routing between CrowdStrike and Dynatrace, helping customers reduce unnecessary data movement and maximize existing technology investments.

CrowdStrike and Dynatrace are also deploying each other's technologies across their own environments, putting the partnership into practice to strengthen their own operations.

For more information on CrowdStrike and Dynatrace, visit the Dynatrace Booth (#301) at Fal.Con Europe 2026 in Barcelona.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a 15-day Dynatrace trial.

Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2026 Dynatrace LLC.

Dynatrace Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Dynatrace's and CrowdStrike's respective capabilities and the expected benefits to organizations and customers from the partnership between Dynatrace and CrowdStrike, and from using Dynatrace and CrowdStrike. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

CrowdStrike Media:

Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com



Dynatrace Media:

Dynatrace PR Team

dynatrace-pr@dynatrace.com



Dynatrace Investors:

Dynatrace IR Team

IR@dynatrace.com