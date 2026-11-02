Acquisition strengthens NetApp Novus, high-performance storage, with differentiated metadata technology and a parallel file architecture purpose-built for AI

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced that it completed the acquisition of PEAK:AIO, a pioneer in next-generation metadata architecture and high-performance parallel file systems. With this acquisition, NetApp can leverage metadata services and parallel namespace innovations to power the fastest storage on the planet, NetApp Novus, to support zettabyte-scale file systems for the most demanding workloads of AI clouds and GPU-as-a-service providers.

For the best AI infrastructure economics, organizations need to keep GPU resources continuously supplied with data without bottlenecks. The acquisition advances NetApp's strategy for the next phase of AI infrastructure by bringing PEAK:AIO's metadata and parallel file system expertise together with NetApp ONTAP, giving customers a path to AI-scale storage that combines high concurrency and massive namespace growth with the resilience, security, and operational simplicity enterprises already trust.

"AI infrastructure is reaching unprecedented scale, demanding a new approach to storage built from the ground up," said George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer at NetApp. "By combining PEAK:AIO's expertise in metadata services and parallel namespace innovation with the proven scale, data management capabilities, and enterprise-grade services of the NetApp Platform, we are leapfrogging the market as we deliver our next-generation, zettabyte-scale architecture to support the growth of AI clouds and GPU-as-a-service providers."

PEAK:AIO's technology was designed to address some of the industry's most demanding data-intensive computing challenges, identified by leading research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory and Carnegie Mellon University.

"The AI factory is only as productive as its data pipeline," said Syam Nair, Chief Product Officer at NetApp. "By combining NetApp's unified storage with PEAK:AIO's metadata architecture, we separate metadata from data so performance scales out with concurrency, and we do it with open standards rather than proprietary clients. Customers can run more AI workloads, on their existing infrastructure, with the security, resilience, and simplicity of enterprise data management."

The acquisition will bring specialized metadata services and parallel namespace technology into NetApp's ONTAP-based data architecture, while creating a clear evolution path for existing ONTAP customers. Together, this is expected to enable the delivery of new capabilities, such as NetApp Novus, that simplify the deployment and operation of shared storage for increasingly large AI environments.

"NetApp and PEAK:AIO were built around the shared conviction that the AI era needs data infrastructure designed to scale to extraordinary levels," said Mark Klarzynski, Chief Technology Officer and Founder at PEAK:AIO. "With the acquisition by NetApp, we can bring our innovation together with the reach, expertise, and trusted customer relationships of a global data infrastructure leader. Together, we are well positioned to help define what comes next and deliver technology that makes managing data for the AI era more practical, efficient, and accessible."

Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a commitment, obligation, guarantee, or warranty of any kind by NetApp, including availability, functionality, pricing, or timing.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of PEAK:AIO, including the ability to accelerate NetApp's AI infrastructure roadmap, add specialized metadata services and parallel namespace innovation to NetApp's ONTAP-based data architecture, create a clear evolution path for existing ONTAP customers, combine PEAK:AIO's specialized metadata innovations with NetApp's ONTAP software, extend metadata scale, deliver a global namespace, and enable parallel NFS-based access for massively parallel workloads, support trillions of files and zettabyte-scale deployments while preserving the resiliency, security, and operational simplicity, deliver new capabilities that simplify the deployment and operation of shared storage for increasingly large AI environments; our business, economic and market outlook; our overall future prospects; demand for our AI solutions and other offerings; and our ability to deliver increasing results and value for our stakeholders. These and other important factors are described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described under the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All statements made in this release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Statement of Product Direction

This press release discusses NetApp's vision for future innovation, including the anticipated alignment and integration of PEAK:AIO's technology with NetApp's portfolio. This information is shared solely for informational purposes and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. NetApp makes no commitment and has no obligation to develop or deliver any products, services, integrations, or any related features, material, code or functionality described herein, including any capabilities resulting from the acquisition of PEAK:AIO. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality for NetApp products and services, including those offering PEAK:AIO's technology, remains at the sole discretion of NetApp. NetApp's strategy and possible future developments, product and platform directions, and functionality, including plans related to PEAK:AIO's technology, are all subject to change without notice. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a Manchester UK-based software-defined AI storage company. Its platform delivers high-performance AI storage from a single server to exabytes on any industry-standard hardware. PEAK:AIO is deployed at Los Alamos National Laboratory, NHS AIDE, Oxford Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Liverpool, University of Strathclyde MediForge Hub, and Zoological Society of London. Learn more at https://peakaio.com.

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NetApp

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