ASL Limo has launched a Maine operation and dedicated website, expanding its chauffeured transportation services across ten counties from a new base in Hermon

Hermon, Maine--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - ASL Limo, a family-owned chauffeured transportation company based in Greater Boston, has announced its expansion into Maine with the launch of ASL Limo Maine and a dedicated website. The new operation, based in Hermon, extends the company's reach across ten Maine counties, including Penobscot, Hancock, Cumberland, and York. The move marks another step in the growth of the business the Kaya family founded in 2014, bringing its established chauffeured transportation services to a wider part of New England.

The expansion comes as ASL Limo seeks to serve a broader range of customers across the region. Maine's communities, business centers, and popular destinations are often separated by considerable distances, making transportation arrangements an important consideration for residents and visitors. By expanding into the state, the company aims to make it easier for customers to arrange travel across Maine and between Maine and Greater Boston through a single provider.

Hermon was selected for its proximity to Bangor International Airport and its position within the company's new service area. From this location, ASL Limo Maine can coordinate transportation to destinations across the state while working with its existing Greater Boston team. The arrangement allows customers to make reservations through one company, including journeys that cross state lines.

To support its entry into the Maine market, the company has also introduced a dedicated website. The site outlines the counties covered by the new operation and provides information about reservations and available transportation arrangements. It gives residents, businesses, and visitors a direct source of information as ASL Limo Maine establishes its presence in the state.

"We started ASL Limo with one car and a hospitality mindset, and Maine gets that from the first day," said Sahin Kaya of ASL Limo Maine. "Hermon puts our chauffeurs minutes from Bangor International Airport and within reach of the coast, the mountains and the campuses. Whether a client calls from Bar Harbor or from Boston, the same people answer the phone."

The Maine expansion builds on ASL Limo's existing staff and resources, allowing the company to extend its operations without establishing a separate administrative structure. Its reservation, dispatch, and customer service teams will continue supporting the new branch, helping maintain the same standards of service as the company reaches more customers across Maine.

With its Hermon location and dedicated website now in place, ASL Limo plans to further establish its presence throughout the ten-county service area. The expansion marks another step in the company's growth across New England, building on the experience and customer relationships developed since its founding in 2014.

About ASL Limo Maine

ASL Limo Maine is the Maine operation of ASL Limo, a family-owned chauffeured transportation company founded in 2014. Based in Hermon, the branch provides airport transportation, corporate travel, private event transportation, and group travel across ten Maine counties. The company maintains 24-hour dispatch support and offers access to sedans, SUVs, Mercedes Sprinter vans, and larger group vehicles, subject to availability.

Email: info@asllimomaine.com

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