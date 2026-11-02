Atos, Computacenter, Deutsche Telekom Security, Orange Cyberdefense, Telefónica, and other leading partners scale expertise and remediation capacity to accelerate action against frontier AI risk

Fal.Con Europe 2026 --CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the expansion of Project QuiltWorks across Europe, adding leading partners to scale the expertise and remediation capacity organizations need as frontier AI transforms vulnerability discovery and exploitation.

Almaviva Group, Atos, BT, Computacenter, Deutsche Telekom Security, Grant Thornton UK, iiTD, Intrinsec, Kudelski Security, Orange Cyberdefense, Serviceware, Stoïk, Strong-IT, Telefónica, and TIM AG are joining Project QuiltWorks, extending its reach and depth of expertise across Europe.

"AI is changing the economics of vulnerability exploitation. The industry has to disrupt the economics of remediation," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "That's what QuiltWorks delivers; the AI, data, infrastructure, expertise, and financial protection to take customers from finding risk to fixing it before impact. Expanding across Europe scales the Crowd behind that mission, giving customers more capacity to prioritize what matters and fix it faster."

An Operating Model for Frontier AI Risk

Project QuiltWorks operationalizes the industry response to frontier AI risk. It combines frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic and open Nemotron models from NVIDIA with CrowdStrike intelligence and real-time security data, hardened cloud infrastructure from AWS, agentic automation through Falcon IQ, partner-led remediation, and financial protection from leading cyber insurers.

Falcon IQ puts QuiltWorks into action, transforming findings into attack narratives, investment priorities, and remediation roadmaps while automating time-intensive work across assessment, prioritization, and remediation. European QuiltWorks partners will gain access to Falcon IQ, giving them new ways to scale their expertise and accelerate remediation across customer environments.

To further scale partner expertise, CrowdStrike is introducing the QuiltWorks Sales Pioneer accreditation, recognizing partners who complete four CrowdStrike Sales Associate (CSA) accreditations. The new accreditation gives distributors a framework to drive partner enablement and expand QuiltWorks knowledge across the channel.

Across Europe, the partners bring deep local knowledge of the customer environments where QuiltWorks findings must be put into action, helping organizations address frontier AI risk within Europe's evolving data and sovereignty requirements. Their established relationships, technical expertise, and hands-on remediation capabilities give customers the context and capacity to turn prioritized findings into measurable risk reduction.

Supporting Partner Quotes

"As Project QuiltWorks scales across Europe, Atos continues its work to translate AI-driven risk insights into actionable remediation for its clients. Combining CrowdStrike's capabilities with Atos' cybersecurity expertise helps European organizations identify and prioritize critical exposures, accelerate remediation, and manage AI risk within sovereign and regulated environments."

Günter Koinegg, global head of cybersecurity services, Atos

"Frontier AI is dramatically increasing the speed and scale at which cyber vulnerabilities can be discovered and exploited, meaning traditional approaches to defence are no longer sufficient. By combining BT's cyber security expertise with CrowdStrike's intelligence and technology through Project QuiltWorks, we can present a stronger, united front against emerging threats. It will allow us to advance the next generation of cyber protection, enhance technical expertise, and ensure businesses are protected and cyber resilient."

Yasemin Mustafa, security portfolio director, BT

"As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery, organizations need the expertise and capacity to turn findings into action. Through Project QuiltWorks, Computacenter and CrowdStrike are combining technology and services to help enterprises prioritize critical risks and accelerate remediation across complex IT environments."

Jan Mueller, solution area director for security, Computacenter

"Frontier AI demands a security response that can operate at the same speed and scale. QuiltWorks combines CrowdStrike innovation with Deutsche Telekom Security's expertise and reach to give customers greater capacity to act on critical risk."

Thomas Tschersich, CEO, Deutsche Telekom Security

"AI can find risk faster than ever, but reducing it still requires deep security expertise. QuiltWorks combines CrowdStrike intelligence with Orange Cyberdefense's expertise to help customers focus on the risks that matter, orchestrate the right technologies for their environments, and accelerate remediation."

Cyril Demonceaux, head of defense center, Orange Cyberdefense

"As complexity grows, we need to help our customers prioritize security risks and act on them faster. A traditional, reactive approach is no longer sufficient. Project QuiltWorks lets us extend our prevention-first approach: with Strong-IT GUARD, our Hunting team puts CrowdStrike findings into the context of each customer's environment and turns them into clear, prioritized recommendations, so their teams can focus on what reduces risk most."

David Winkler, CEO, Strong-IT by Axians

"Frontier AI is shortening the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation. A critical challenge is having the capacity to remediate at the speed attackers now operate. QuiltWorks combines CrowdStrike's AI and intelligence with Telefónica's end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities across Europe, from SOC operations to offensive security and exposure management, to help customers prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities and address them faster. This partnership reinforces our role as a trusted cybersecurity partner and advances our mission to be the best gateway to digital technologies for businesses and institutions."

Alejandro Ramos, global director cybersecurity, Telefónica Tech

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261101940334/en/

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Media Contact

Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com