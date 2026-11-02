Former SentinelOne, Rubrik, and Palo Alto Networks executive brings decades of channel leadership to accelerate CrowdStrike's European partner growth

Fal.Con Europe 2026 --CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the appointment of Roland Stritt as vice president, Europe alliances. Stritt previously led EMEA channel organizations at SentinelOne and Rubrik, and the EMEA global systems integrator business at Palo Alto Networks. He will lead CrowdStrike's European alliances strategy, accelerating partner-led growth, expanding into new markets, and helping more organizations across Europe consolidate on the Falcon platform and stop breaches.

"The next era of cybersecurity growth will be won through the strength of the ecosystem and the ability to execute across every route to market," said Amanda Adams, senior vice president, global alliances at CrowdStrike. "Roland has spent decades building and leading high-performing partner organizations across Europe. He knows how to turn ecosystem strategy into market execution at scale. As CrowdStrike accelerates Falcon platform adoption across Europe, Roland brings the leadership and commercial expertise to drive our next phase of growth."

Most recently, Stritt served as chief revenue officer at FAST LTA. Before that, he spent more than five years at SentinelOne, progressing from EMEA channel leadership to vice president of Central EMEA sales, following channel leadership roles at Rubrik and Palo Alto Networks.

"Europe's cybersecurity market is at an inflection point, and partners have an enormous opportunity to lead what's next," said Roland Stritt, vice president, Europe alliances at CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike has the platform, innovation, and ecosystem to help partners build and scale their businesses to levels they've never seen before. My focus is on expanding that opportunity across Europe, from securing AI and transforming the SOC to accelerating platform consolidation and managed services growth."

CrowdStrike's Partner Ecosystem Drives Global Growth

Stritt joins CrowdStrike amid significant growth across its global partner ecosystem, including:

Global Systems Integrators: CrowdStrike's GSI business grew nearly 50% year-over-year in Q2 FY27, driven by demand for next-gen SIEM transformations and vulnerability management.

CrowdStrike's GSI business grew nearly 50% year-over-year in Q2 FY27, driven by demand for next-gen SIEM transformations and vulnerability management. Managed Security Services: In just over three years, CrowdStrike grew its MSSP business from less than $100 million to more than $1.3 billion in total contract value as of FY26, demonstrating the scale of its global managed services partner business.

In just over three years, CrowdStrike grew its MSSP business from less than $100 million to more than $1.3 billion in total contract value as of FY26, demonstrating the scale of its global managed services partner business. Cloud Marketplaces: Nearly $1.5 billion in total contract value transacted through AWS Marketplace in FY26, growing nearly 50% year-over-year. In Q2 FY27, CrowdStrike transacted more than $600 million in deal value across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft marketplaces, up more than 30% year-over-year.

Nearly $1.5 billion in total contract value transacted through AWS Marketplace in FY26, growing nearly 50% year-over-year. In Q2 FY27, CrowdStrike transacted more than $600 million in deal value across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft marketplaces, up more than 30% year-over-year. Project QuiltWorks: More than 25 ecosystem partners collaborating on nearly $400 million in total contract value pipeline, as reported in Q2 FY27.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

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