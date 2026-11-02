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LE

WKN: A3C7S5 | ISIN: FI4000512678 | Ticker-Symbol: M36
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 09:55
4,720 Euro
-4,45 % -0,220
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7905,02015:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 14:10 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lemonsoft Oyj: Lemonsoft Oyj's change negotiations have been concluded

Lemonsoft Oyj | Press Release | November 02, 2026 at 15:10:00 EET

Lemonsoft Oyj announced on 20 October 2026 that it would initiate change negotiations, which have now been concluded. The negotiations covered the personnel of the Group's parent company, Lemonsoft Oyj. A total of approximately 134 employees were within the scope of the negotiations.

As a result of the negotiations, the measures decided upon will lead to personnel reductions affecting 7 employees and material changes to the terms of employment for 2 employees. Implementation of the measures will begin on 3 November 2026. These measures are aimed at safeguarding the company's long-term profitable growth and competitiveness in a changing operating environment.

The outcome of the change negotiations does not affect Lemonsoft Oyj's profit forecast for 2026.

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen
CEO
alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi
+358 50 911 3507

Mari Erkkilä
CFO
mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi
+358 40 768 1415

Certified Adviser:
Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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