Agreement establishes a European distribution channel for U.S.-produced lithium carbonate; future sales subject to customer demand and agreed supply plans

LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (TSXV: LIB OTCQB: VLTLF FSE: I2D) ("LibertyStream" or the "Company") announces that it entered into a European distribution agreement dated October 30, 2026 (the "Distribution Agreement") with its existing industrial offtake counterparty. The Distribution Agreement supplements, but does not amend or replace, the parties' existing lithium carbonate offtake agreement, and establishes a framework for potential international to customers in specified European markets and fulfills the parties' previously disclosed commitment to establish a European distribution framework.

The Distribution Agreement covers 27 European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway and Turkey. The offtake counterparty has exclusive distribution rights for non-battery customer segments in this territory, including glass and ceramics, metallurgy, construction and pharmaceuticals, subject to specified retained customer accounts. The Company retains rights to serve battery customers and those retained accounts.

The arrangement contemplates lithium carbonate produced at the Company's U.S. facilities, with specifications determined for individual customers. The Company expects the arrangement to provide an additional channel for potential sales to European industrial customers through its existing partner. Any sales will depend on customer qualification, mutually agreed supply plans and the Company's ability to produce conforming product; minimum purchase volumes or guaranteed additional sales were not established in the Distribution Agreement.

LibertyStream remains focused on developing its U.S. production capacity and direct customer relationships. The Distribution Agreement provides an additional potential European sales channel, but does not change the volume commitments or qualification conditions under the existing offtake agreement.

About LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners

LibertyStream is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America's first commercial producers of lithium carbonate from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience to deploy our proprietary DLE technology directly into existing oil and gas infrastructure, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company's continued progress on its website: https://LibertyStream.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws, collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking information." Forward-looking information includes statements other than statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "target," "plan," "forecast," "may," "will," "would," "could," "schedule" and similar words or expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding potential sales through the European distribution channel; the Company's ability to enter into agreed supply plans, qualify product for customers and supply lithium carbonate meeting applicable specifications; and the development, financing, construction and commissioning of Freedom 1 and additional U.S. production capacity.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that prospective customers will seek to purchase the Company's product, the parties will agree on supply plans where appropriate, the Company will obtain financing and develop sufficient production capacity, and the Company will be able to manufacture lithium carbonate meeting applicable customer specifications.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation, the absence of minimum purchase commitments under the Distribution Agreement; the possibility that no supply plans or purchase orders are agreed; customer qualification and product specification risks; lithium price volatility; the Company's ability to finance, construct and commission Freedom 1 and other production capacity; delays in production or delivery; and risks associated with reliance on its existing offtake counterparty.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's most recent public disclosure documents filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Contacts:

For Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:

Alex Wylie, President CEO

T: +1.972.626.1645

E: info@libertystream.com

Or

Bill McClain, Investor Relations

T: +1.604.773.9423

E: info@libertystream.com