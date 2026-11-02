Nexus Legal Group Launches Wrongful Death Program Delivering Signed Files to Plaintiff Firms

Education-first program connects families who have lost a loved one in a motor vehicle crash with plaintiff firms in Texas, New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois and Arizona

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Nexus Legal Group, a legal marketing and client acquisition company serving plaintiff law firms, today announced the launch of its Wrongful Death Program. The program delivers signed wrongful death files to participating firms: complete New Client Matters that meet each firm's written criteria, with the firm's engagement documents already signed by an authorized family member and ready for attorney review.

Wrongful death matters are among the most significant work a plaintiff firm handles, and among the hardest to build. Families are grieving, the right family member has to be identified, and competing firms and lead vendors often reach them first with pressure instead of help. The Nexus program was designed to change that experience for families and for firms.

"A family that has just lost someone deserves help, not a race of phone calls," said Rob Parker, Managing Partner of Nexus Legal Group. "Our program starts with support and information. When a family asks for legal help, we connect them with one firm, and that firm receives a signed file instead of another list of names."

Where lawful and appropriate, first contact with families is made through education-first nonprofit outreach or through digital marketing, so participating firms do not make the first call. Families who request legal information are guided through a careful intake process that confirms who is authorized to act, collects crash and family information as reported, and screens each matter against the firm's criteria before engagement documents are presented for signature.

YouTube video: https://youtu.be/oIOR4c729aM?si=Sy5WXGfXiGYPxfLH



Key features of the program include:

Signed files: each file is delivered with the firm's engagement documents executed by an authorized family signer.

Exclusive delivery: each signed file goes to one firm only and is never shared or resold.

Firm-defined criteria: states, date-of-death window, acceptable family signers, crash types and disqualifiers are set in writing before launch.

Commercial vehicle identification: deaths involving trucks, delivery vehicles, buses and company fleets are identified at delivery.

State-by-state compliance: outreach methods are tailored to each state's attorney advertising and solicitation rules.

"Firms tell us the hardest part of wrongful death is not the litigation, it is reaching the family the right way," Parker added. "We built this program so attorneys can spend their time evaluating matters and serving families, not chasing contacts."

The Wrongful Death Program is available now in Texas, New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois and Arizona. Nexus Legal Group limits the number of participating firms in each state. Qualifying firms can also be introduced to Nexus Legal Group's funding source. Firms can learn more at nexuslegal.group/programs/wrongful-death.

About Nexus Legal Group

Nexus Legal Group is a legal marketing and client acquisition company that helps plaintiff law firms grow through education-first outreach, digital marketing and structured intake support. Its programs span motor vehicle, wrongful death, mesothelioma and mass tort practice areas. Nexus Legal Group is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at nexuslegal.group.

Media Contact

Rob Parker, Managing Partner

Nexus Legal Group

team@nexuslegal.group

855-925-1035

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexus-legal-group-launches-wrongful-death-program-delivering-sig-1244985