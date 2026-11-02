Corporate funding, public market financing, and debt investments in the global solar sector experienced 45% year-over-year growth through three quarters of 2026, said Mercom Capital Group. The $25.1 billion raised across 170 deals represents substantial volume growth from the $17.3 billion secured across 127 deals in the first nine months of 2025. "Solar corporate funding increased sharply in the first nine months of 2026, driven largely by debt financing. Public-market fundraising also improved, while both corporate M&A and solar project acquisitions increased as companies expanded their portfolios, ...

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