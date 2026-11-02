The Armenian government is subsiding interest rates on loans and leasing for storage devices paired with solar systems. Government provisions, which took effect last week, introduce interest rate subsidies for eligible loans and leasing arrangements when acquiring storage systems that will store solar energy. Under the incentive, businesses can benefit from subsidies of 6 to 10 percentage points, depending on the financing arrangement and currency, for up to seven years. A notice posted on Arlis, Armenia's online legal information system, states that a loan covering batteries and their components ...

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