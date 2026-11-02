Mobileum Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Roaming Services Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Intelligence-Driven Roaming Innovation

Mobileum is recognized for its unified, AI-enabled roaming platform, technology-agnostic approach, and commitment to enhancing operator performance, customer engagement, and operational efficiency worldwide.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading provider of telecom analytics and network solutions, has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for its technology innovation, strategic execution, and customer-centric roaming solutions. The recognition highlights Mobileum's intelligence-driven capabilities, which help operators optimize network performance, strengthen commercial outcomes, and manage the growing complexity of global connectivity.

Mobileum's long-term growth strategy centers on unified, autonomous, and intelligence-driven roaming operations. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience and deep roaming expertise, the company helps leading operators address emerging connectivity requirements, regulatory complexity, and evolving customer expectations. Its technology-agnostic architecture allows operators to adopt AI-driven capabilities at their own pace while supporting continuous innovation and operational transformation.

Mobileum connects commercial intelligence, customer analytics, testing, steering, security, and operational workflows within a comprehensive roaming management ecosystem. AI-assisted analytics and automated decision-making turn connected intelligence into action, helping operators optimize roaming strategies, strengthen fraud management and network security, improve quality of service, and enhance customer experience while maintaining cost efficiency. The all-in-one platform supports commercial, technical, and customer experience requirements so operators can maximize the value of roaming partnerships and achieve measurable business outcomes.

"Our customers are under pressure to deliver flawless global experiences while protecting margins and managing growing complexity. We built our roaming platform to meet that challenge by combining 25 years of roaming expertise with Agentic AI that senses, decides, and acts autonomously across commercial, network, and security operations. Frost & Sullivan's recognition validates that intelligence-driven, autonomous roaming is not a future promise, it is what we are delivering today," said Mike Salfity, Chief Executive Officer at Mobileum.

Mobileum's customer engagement extends beyond technology deployment. Through adaptable solutions, hands-on expertise, and outcome-focused delivery, the company supports operators throughout the customer lifecycle and builds long-term partnerships. By balancing customer experience, commercial performance, and operational efficiency, Mobileum helps operators respond to changing market conditions without compromising service quality, security, or control.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.mobileum.com

Media Contacts:

Frost & Sullivan

Camila Tinajero | camila.tinajero@frost.com

QUEXOR GROUP INC.

Cheryl Fritz | cfritz@quexor.com

Mobileum

Sandra Almeida |?sandra.almeida@mobileum.com

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