San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - What do people really want to know about retirement, and what happens when they can get answers based on their actual plans whenever they need them?

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Key Takeaways:

Boldin, the financial planning platform with more than 100,000 paying subscribers, shared a new analysis of more than one million conversations with its AI assistant since launching the feature in January.

Among Boldin AI users, more people asked about taxes than about outliving their savings; more than half updated their financial plans after an AI conversation; and a majority of conversations take place when financial advisors are off-duty.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Boldin's AI assistant works directly with each user's financial plan. It can evaluate the potential impact of decisions, model alternatives, and help people translate financial questions into changes to their long-term plans.

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About Boldin

Boldin is a retirement planning platform on a mission to make high-quality planning accessible to everyone. The platform helps people understand where they stand, explore their options, and make informed decisions about retirement, taxes, Social Security, healthcare, housing, investing, and more. Combining powerful planning technology and personalized AI with education, coaching, community, and access to fiduciary advisors, Boldin gives people the tools and guidance to build a plan they can understand, trust, and act on. Today, more than 100,000 subscribers use Boldin to plan their futures, representing over $247 billion in self-reported assets. Learn more at Boldin.com.

Source: Boldin

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322030