TailorMed Announces Majority Investment from GrowthCurve Capital to Support Continued Growth

Investment Will Accelerate Innovation at TailorMed's Network-Powered Medication Success Platform, Helping More Patients Access, Afford and Stay on Therapy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / TailorMed, the nation's leading platform providing end-to-end solutions around medication access, affordability, and adherence, today announced that it has secured a majority investment from GrowthCurve Capital ("GrowthCurve"), a New York-based private equity firm that accelerates the growth of middle-market companies by supporting product innovation and operationalizing AI.



GrowthCurve's experience scaling data-driven businesses with strong network effects will enable TailorMed to expand its reach and portfolio of AI-powered solutions for providers, pharmacies, and patients and additional solutions.

TailorMed's medication success offerings eliminate barriers across the medication journey, connecting patients to financial and other adherence resources. For many patients - especially those with high-acuity conditions and expensive care needs - the medication journey is filled with obstacles. TailorMed operates the country's largest and most diverse network of resources to help patients secure coverage, enroll in support programs, find financial assistance, and ultimately start and maintain therapy.

"When we founded TailorMed, we set out to solve a deeply personal problem for millions of Americans who had acute health conditions but were unable to access the medications they had been prescribed," said Srulik Dvorsky, CEO and Co-Founder of TailorMed. "We started by tackling affordability, not only to help alleviate patients' financial hardships but also to equip thousands of providers and pharmacies with critical solutions to deliver care and strengthen their financial performance."

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with GrowthCurve," Dvorsky continued. "They share our commitment to our mission, and they bring the experience and strategic support we need as we continue expanding our capabilities across the entire medication lifecycle."

"Affordability challenges and other access issues are all too prevalent, and we believe TailorMed is the category leader in addressing these problems," said Vignesh Aier, Head of Healthcare Investing at GrowthCurve. "We are excited to partner with the company as it continues to invest in its platform and drive growth." Robert Thwaits, Director at GrowthCurve, added, "TailorMed has the largest, most scaled and diverse network in the provider-integrated patient financial assistance industry, putting it in a great position to continue removing access barriers for patients."

"We are very proud of what our team has built and grateful to our customers and partners for the impact we've made together for millions of patients," added Dvorsky. "This partnership marks an important milestone for TailorMed, and our focus remains where it has always been - moving mountains for patients."

Leerink Partners and TripleTree served as financial advisors to TailorMed for the transaction.

About TailorMed

TailorMed is the medication success platform removing every barrier across the patient medication journey, from access and affordability through adherence and ongoing care. Through a connected network spanning 950+ hospitals, 4,700+ clinics, 3,100+ pharmacies, 100+ life sciences programs, and 6,000+ support programs, TailorMed has supported over 75 million patients and secured more than $7.4 billion in financial assistance since 2020. TailorMed's platform, including TailorMed Core, TailorMed Connect, TailorMed Complete, TailorMed Amplify, and TailorMed Alliance, connects patients, providers, pharmacies, and life sciences companies through one coordinated network designed to reach every patient at every step of their medication journey. Learn more at tailormed.com.

About GrowthCurve Capital

GrowthCurve Capital is a private equity firm that accelerates the growth of middle-market companies by operationalizing AI. Since its inception, it has pioneered an investing strategy that unlocks the potential of proprietary datasets within its portfolio companies through the integration of AI, product and engineering, and human capital to drive growth and create sustainable value. The firm invests across the technology and information services, healthcare, and financial services sectors. For more information, visit www.growthcurvecapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

TailorMed:

Jen Martin at jenm@tailormed.co

PR Contact:

Parallel Communications Group

Glenn Goldberg

+1 516 776-3282

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

GrowthCurve:

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

+1 646 569-5897

growthcurve@gagnierfc.com

SOURCE: TailorMed

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tailormed-announces-majority-investment-from-growthcurve-capital-to-s-1244998