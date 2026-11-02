Griffith Foods: Can Snack Seasonings Make an Impact on Nutrition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Walk down any snack aisle, and you'll notice the same tension repeating on pack after pack: bold flavor claims sitting next to better-for-you ones.

The challenge is that shoppers want both in the same bag. According to Chain Yin, Regional Nutritionist at Griffith Foods, nutrition improvement becomes a strong competitive advantage when it delivers meaningful consumer benefits.

That puts real pressure on the one component doing most of the flavor work: food seasoning . The question worth asking isn't whether seasoning can carry nutrition improvements without losing what makes a snack craveable. It's how far seasonings can take those improvements.

The Rise of Healthy Snacking

More and more people rely on snacks for their everyday diet. According to Mondelez International , 70% of Australian adults who snack do so every day. In the US, 66% of people snack daily. But what people choose to snack on has changed significantly over the years.

If you look at trending snacks from ten years ago , healthier habits were certainly on the way-meat snacks, fruits, and veggie-forward snacks were some of the top performers, according to Mintel. But there were also plenty of less-than-healthy options, like the Reese's Pieces Big Cup, which launched in the summer of 2016.

Today, 4 in 10 snackers say they look for healthier options at least some of the time. This preference is showing up globally: 68% of UK consumers say they eat healthily most or all of the time, while 74% of Canadians report the same.

This interest in healthy snacking often prioritizes nutrient-dense foods and clean labels , with an emphasis on more whole, recognizable ingredients.

The result is a snack aisle where "better for you" is no longer a differentiating factor. That means food developers wanting to succeed in the nutritional snacking space must leverage nutrition in every aspect of their products, including healthier seasoning blends.

How to Improve Nutrition in Snack Seasoning

For developers focused on healthier and better-for-you formulations, the instinct is often subtraction: pull out sodium, sugar, and saturated fat. Adrian Coulter, Regional Culinary Director for Griffith Foods Europe, says this approach is actually backward.

"Reducing sodium, sugar, or fat is often the easy part. The real expertise lies in adding nutritional ingredients while rebuilding the same level of indulgence and satisfaction that consumers expect."

That flavor rebuilding work is where seasoning platforms shine the brightest. Griffith Foods leans on innovation platforms like Craveable Impact to build low-sodium seasoning blends for more nutritious offerings without losing taste intensity and richness.

Consider Craveable Impact: Sodium Solutions. Instead of simply replacing salt content with a sodium replacer, our experts build savory depth and layers of umami to match flavor. Coulter's team uses this approach to hit nutrition targets without sacrificing consumer's taste enjoyment in a variety of projects.

Chain Yin underscores this philosophy: "The focus is shifting toward micronutrient fortification, natural taste enhancement, and improved ingredient quality."

Winning Ingredients to Improve Nutrition

The following ingredients are particularly useful for boosting nutrition in snack seasoning without sacrificing taste:

Fibre-rich ingredients like ground flaxseeds, chia seeds, and nutritional yeast.

like ground flaxseeds, chia seeds, and nutritional yeast. Vegetable-based ingredients like dried vegetable powders, flakes, and herbs.

like dried vegetable powders, flakes, and herbs. Plant proteins like millet, pea, and soy bean flour double as an effective protein seasoning base.

like millet, pea, and soy bean flour double as an effective protein seasoning base. Prebiotics from mixes comprising spices like ginger, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon.

How to Consider Regulatory Labels with Nutritionally Upgraded Seasonings

Claims like "source of," "high in," "enriched," or "fortified foods" all carry defined nutrient thresholds that vary by market. Chain Yin recommends looping in regulatory and nutrition teams from the start rather than treating labeling as a last step.

Her advice to a developer just starting this work: begin with consumer insights, then decide whether sodium reduction, added fibre or protein, or a cleaner label creates the most value, because taste remains the main driver of purchase.

Nutritional Snack Seasoning in Action

Looking for healthy snack ideas already on the shelf? The following are just a few examples of companies seizing the opportunity to fortify their snacks with nutritional density:

UK - Marigold Health Foods' Popcorn Plus

Marigold Health Foods' Popcorn Plus is a vegan snack fortified with Engevita Nutritional Yeast, landing it "high in vitamin B12" and "high in vitamin D" claims. They've effectively introduced nutritional popcorn seasoning without changing what popcorn should taste like.

U.S. - Hippeas

Hippeas built its entire lineup around chickpeas and yellow peas, using legumes as the base ingredient to deliver plant protein and fibre under a "Zero Snackrifice" promise-better nutrition without asking consumers to accept less flavor.

India - Nutrizoe Snack Easy Just Baked Desi Masala

A purpose-built, nutrient-rich snack, Nutrizoe created a food specifically for pregnant and lactating parents. The snack features a traditional spice blend that provides protein, fibre, calcium, folic acid, and vitamin B12 along with savory flavor and a clean, preservative-free label.

Make Your Nutrition Improvements Taste Delicious

Griffith Foods has already put these insights into action, helping snack brands cut sodium by 70% without losing flavor.

Our philosophy: rebuild what you take out. Build what adds real value. Let the label follow the formulation, not the other way around.

Looking for more insights into how to transform your products' nutrition? Check out the 2026 Food & Flavor Outlook to guide your nutrition strategy.

FAQs

What are the healthiest snack seasonings?

Ones using fibre-rich ingredients (flaxseed, chia, nutritional yeast), vegetable-based ingredients, plant proteins (pea and soy flour), and prebiotics from spice blends.

Which seasonings add flavor without adding unhealthy ingredients?

Seasonings that add flavor without adding unhealthy ingredients are ones built on savory depth and umami layering, like Griffith Foods' Sodium Solutions, instead of relying on excess sodium. Vegetable-based ingredients and prebiotic spice blends can offer similar benefits.

What are nutrient-dense seasonings?

Seasonings formulated with fibre-rich ingredients, vegetable-based ingredients, plant proteins, and prebiotic spice blends that add nutrients like fibre, protein, and prebiotics, not just flavor.

Can seasonings provide nutritional benefits?

Yes. Examples include: Marigold's Popcorn Plus (fortified with nutritional yeast for B12 and D) and Nutrizoe's Desi Masala (protein, fibre, calcium, folic acid, B12).

What is the difference between regular seasoning and fortified seasoning?

Fortified seasonings must meet defined nutrient thresholds to use claims like "source of," "high in," or "fortified." Regular seasonings are formulated for flavor alone.

What ingredients should I look for in healthy seasonings?

Fibre-rich ingredients (flaxseed, chia, nutritional yeast), vegetable-based ingredients (dried vegetable powders, herbs), plant proteins (pea and soy flour), and prebiotics from ginger, cayenne, and cinnamon blends.

What vitamins can be added to snack seasonings?

Many vitamins can be added to snack seasonings. As just one example, nutritional yeast fortification can provide vitamin B12, vitamin D, and folic acid.

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About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World." Operating in over 40 countries across six continents, Griffith Foods employs more than 5,000 people, including over 40 chefs and 340 food scientists, who work together to create solutions that nourish people, planet, and communities. The company's product capabilities include seasonings, sauces, dressings, coating systems, and alternative protein solutions. Griffith Foods' primary areas of focus include Foodservice, Food Manufacturers, Protein Processors, and Retail. For more information, visit www.griffithfoods.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Griffith Foods at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Griffith Foods

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