D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to SPACCircle Acquisition Corp. in Connection with its $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / On October 28, 2026, SPACCircle Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units began trading on October 27, 2026, on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "SCQCU". Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, one redeemable warrant, entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, and one right to receive one half (1/2) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprised the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SCQC," "SCQCW" and "SCQCR" respectively.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $100,500,000 (or $10.05 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as Sole Bookrunner for the offering.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $40 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering and the Company's expectations regarding its ability to complete a business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction in the sector it is targeting, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC and the final prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-sole-bookrunner-to-spaccircle-acquisition-1245088