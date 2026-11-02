Secomea A/S: European supermarket cyberattacks highlight the need for secure remote access to refrigeration systems, says Secomea

European supermarket cyberattacks highlight the need for secure remote access to refrigeration systems, says Secomea

A second wave of suspected cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems raises urgent questions about how retailers protect critical operational technology while maintaining essential remote services.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermarket chains across Europe have reported a new wave of suspected cyberattacks affecting refrigeration systems, just weeks after attackers reportedly manipulated cooling equipment in hundreds of French stores, causing substantial food losses.

The latest incidents, reported in Sweden, Belgium, and Luxembourg, highlight a growing challenge for retailers: the operational technology (OT) responsible for keeping food safe is increasingly connected to external systems and service providers, creating potential security risks when that connectivity is not adequately protected.

Unlike traditional cyberattacks focused on stealing data or disrupting IT services, attacks on operational technology can have immediate physical consequences. Compromised refrigeration systems can mean spoiled food, interrupted operations, significant financial losses, and potential risks to food safety.

"These incidents illustrate why cybersecurity is no longer just about protecting information. When attackers interfere with operational technology, the consequences become physical," says Michael Ferdinandsen, CEO at Secomea, a Danish industrial cybersecurity company specializing in secure remote access.

"For retailers, the question isn't whether they need remote connectivity. They absolutely do. The question is whether they have sufficient control over who can access their equipment, what they can reach, and what they're allowed to do."

The challenge isn't connectivity. It's controlling access

Modern refrigeration systems depend on remote connectivity to operate efficiently. External service providers and maintenance technicians use it to monitor temperatures, respond to alarms, diagnose faults, and maintain equipment across hundreds or thousands of locations.

This connectivity is essential for minimizing response times and preventing equipment failures. But it also introduces potential entry points for attackers, particularly when operational equipment is directly exposed to the internet or remote users are granted broader access than necessary.

For supermarket chains managing multiple locations, refrigeration systems, and external service providers, the challenge becomes even more complex. Different suppliers may use different access methods, making it difficult for IT and security teams to maintain consistent oversight of who can connect to critical infrastructure.

"Many organizations have invested heavily in securing their corporate IT environments, but operational equipment often presents a different challenge," explains Michael Ferdinandsen.

"These systems were designed to operate reliably for years, sometimes decades. They weren't necessarily designed with today's connectivity and cybersecurity requirements in mind. Applying traditional IT remote access approaches without considering those differences can create unnecessary exposure."

Securing access without disrupting operations

Protecting refrigeration systems does not require eliminating remote connectivity. Instead, retailers need an approach that allows external technicians to perform essential maintenance while keeping access to operational equipment controlled and accountable.

Purpose-built OT secure remote access helps address this challenge by controlling connections at the individual asset level, rather than giving users broad access to operational networks.

Secomea's OT-native architecture enables secure connections to operational equipment through Edge Gateways located close to the assets themselves. Centralized access management, granular permissions, and audit logs help organizations govern who can connect, which equipment they can access, and when.

This approach is already being used in the retail refrigeration industry. In Denmark, refrigeration monitoring specialist AK-Centralen uses Secomea technology to support remote monitoring of cooling systems serving more than 1,500 supermarkets. Secure connectivity enables the company to maintain essential monitoring and service operations without requiring direct access to supermarket internal networks.

The example demonstrates that efficient remote maintenance and stronger cybersecurity controls can work together.

Operational resilience depends on visibility and control

The latest incidents raise questions that extend well beyond supermarket refrigeration. From building management and energy systems to production machinery and logistics infrastructure, organizations increasingly rely on connected operational equipment maintained by external specialists.

As these environments become more interconnected, organizations need consistent ways to manage third-party access, restrict permissions to the equipment users actually need, and maintain visibility into remote activities.

Secure remote access is one component of that protection, alongside vulnerability management, network segmentation, system updates, and continuous monitoring.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between keeping their operations running and keeping them secure," concludes Michael Ferdinandsen.

"The goal is to enable the remote support that modern operations depend on, while giving IT and security teams the governance and control they need. That's particularly important when the systems involved directly affect physical operations."

While the precise methods behind the latest suspected attacks remain under investigation, the incidents are another reminder that cybersecurity failures in operational environments can quickly become business continuity problems.

About Secomea

Secomea is a Danish industrial cybersecurity company specializing in secure remote access for operational technology (OT). Purpose-built for industrial environments, Secomea helps organizations securely connect to critical equipment while giving IT and security teams centralized governance, granular access control, and visibility into remote access.

By combining secure operational connectivity with enterprise security requirements, Secomea helps organizations strengthen operational resilience, reduce cyber risk, and maintain control over third-party access.

Built for OT. Approved by IT.

www.secomea.com

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