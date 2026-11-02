Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Launches UK Black Friday Event With Up to 31% Off Home Solar and Battery Storage

Zendure Launches UK Black Friday Event With Up to 31% Off Home Solar and Battery Storage

From a plug-in solar kit to professionally installed home batteries, the SolarFlow range offers different ways to generate, store and use electricity at home, with savings of up to £500 during the Black Friday event.

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, the global pioneer of plug-in home energy management systems (HEMS), today launches its UK Black Friday event, with selected SolarFlow range products available on its UK online store from 2 November to 2 December 2026. Headline savings include up to 31% off the SolarFlow 2400 AC+, alongside larger-capacity home storage SolarFlow 3680 series and a plug-in solar kit SolarFlow 800 available to pre-order.

The event comes as households head into winter with energy bills under pressure: the Ofgem price cap rose 4% on 1 October to £1,723 a year for a typical household. Rooftop solar still needs a large upfront payment, a suitable roof and a home the owner expects to keep. The SolarFlow range is built for the households that route does not reach: renters, flat-dwellers and anyone planning a move, as well as homes that already have rooftop solar and want to use more of what they generate instead of sending afternoon surplus back to the grid.

Black Friday savings on a range of Zendure products include:

SolarFlow 2400 series: storage for homes with solar

SolarFlow 2400 AC+, now £899 (was £1,299) - save £400

(was £1,299) - save £400 SolarFlow 2400 Pro, now £1099 (was £1,399) - save £300

The SolarFlow 2400 AC+ is designed to add AC-coupled battery storage to an existing rooftop solar system, with no inverter swap: panels that currently send afternoon surplus back to the grid can fill a battery for the evening instead.

The SolarFlow 2400 Pro also supports direct solar input, making it an option for households considering solar generation and storage together, including balcony arrays.

Both models start with 2.4kWh of battery capacity and can be expanded to 16.8kWh with up to five additional AB3000L batteries. Both deliver 2,400W of bi-directional AC power and run on Zendure's HEMS software, powered by ZENKI 2.0, which reads household consumption, solar forecasts and live tariff data to decide when the battery charges and discharges. The SolarFlow 2400 series requires professional hardwired installation by a Part P-qualified electrician, installation costs and site suitability should be confirmed separately.

SolarFlow 3680 Mix: more capacity for the home

SolarFlow 3680 Mix AC+, now £2,399 (was £2,899) - save £500

(was £2,899) - save £500 SolarFlow 3690 Mix Pro, now £2,599 (was £2,999) - save £400

For households looking for a larger starting capacity, the SolarFlow 3680 Mix AC+ and SolarFlow 3680 Mix Pro each start with 8kWh of storage. During the event, the SolarFlow 3680 Mix AC+ and the SolarFlow 3690 Mix Pro includes a Smart Meter 1CT-S (worth £84.99) at no additional charge.

The AC+ is designed for homes adding storage alongside an existing rooftop solar system, the Pro also supports direct solar input for suitable installations, with up to 13kW of total PV input across its dual high-voltage MPPT channels and AC-coupled port. Both systems deliver up to 3,680W of grid-connected output, offer a separate 2,990W backup outlet for essential appliances during an outage, and are built for daily cycling with 10,000 cycles and 90% round-trip efficiency. Both require professional installation.

A starting point for plug-in solar

Plug-In Solar Kit, now £799 (RRP £849) - save £50

The Zendure Plug-In Solar Kit is now available to pre-order. The advertised floor-mount bundle comprises a SolarFlow 800 unit, two 460W bifacial solar panels, four 3m MC4 extension cables and floor mounting brackets for two panels. The kit is a solar-generation package: battery storage is not included. It mounts on the ground and plugs into a standard socket, with output capped at 800W, the legal limit for plug-in solar; it starts generating in dull light, so it keeps working on overcast days.

Compliant plug-in solar devices offer a route to small-scale home generation in Great Britain, subject to the applicable product, property and network requirements. Customers should check the exact kit configuration and follow Zendure's instructions, including any required permissions and network notification.

Pricing and availability

The Black Friday offers apply to selected configurations on zendure.co.uk from 2 November to 2 December 2026. Prices and availability are subject to stock and the terms published on the UK store. Prices shown are for the selected product configurations, additional batteries and installation are not included unless explicitly stated. Performance and potential bill savings depend on factors including system configuration, electricity use, solar generation, weather, tariff and installation.

Performance and potential bill savings depend on factors including system configuration, electricity use, solar generation, weather, tariff and installation. Prices shown are for the selected product configurations, additional batteries and installation are not included unless explicitly stated in the final offer.

Notes to editors:

Savings are shown against the standard UK store prices for the same configurations.

SolarFlow 2400 series and SolarFlow 3680 Mix series systems require professional hardwired installation by a Part P-qualified electrician, installation costs and site suitability should be confirmed separately.

About Zendure

Driven by our purpose to accelerate a sustainable future, Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in HEMS. With R&D and operations centers spanning major tech hubs like Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area, alongside Japan and Germany, our vision is to become The Home Energy Hub of the AI Era. Zendure's mission is to empower every household worldwide with the ultimate freedom of energy control. We deliver this through the SolarFlow ecosystem-combining modular storage, intelligent power management, and flexible solar input. Scaling seamlessly from plug-and-play and retrofit storage to whole-home energy management, SolarFlow maximizes self-consumption, reduces grid dependence, and ensures reliable backup.

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