ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS Newswire Launches SPOT, Seven AI Agents That Check Every Press Release Before Submission

SPOT (Smart PR Optimized Tools) works inside the ACCESS Newswire release workflow, predicts how likely AI assistants are to cite a release, and tells PR and IR teams exactly what to fix while the release is still theirs to change

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSE American:ACCS), a leading communications technology company delivering Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions, today announced the launch of SPOT by ACCESS Newswire, short for Smart PR Optimized Tools. SPOT is a suite of seven AI agents that check a press release in the Optimize step of the ACCESS Newswire platform, after it is written and before it is submitted. Three SPOT Agents are included with every ACCESS Newswire release, and four more can be switched on as add-ons.

People now ask AI assistants instead of searching, and those answers cite sources. For communicators, the question is no longer only whether a release was picked up, but whether AI will cite it and tell the story accurately. SPOT answers it before distribution.

Seven SPOT Agents, one release

Included with every release:

ACCESS Verified checks the release against the ACCESS Newswire Content Guidelines, the Prohibited Content Guidelines and distribution partner guidelines, so issues are fixed before editorial review.

checks the release against the ACCESS Newswire Content Guidelines, the Prohibited Content Guidelines and distribution partner guidelines, so issues are fixed before editorial review. Source Verification flags anything that needs third-party permission before publishing, such as other companies' tickers, public figures and third-party images, so teams can start sign-off requests early.

flags anything that needs third-party permission before publishing, such as other companies' tickers, public figures and third-party images, so teams can start sign-off requests early. Release Timing Advisor finds the best date and time to send, with backup slots, weighing market hours, holidays, competing news and Reg FD rules where they apply.

Optional add-ons:

LLM Visibility Score scans the release before distribution and predicts how likely ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Grok are to cite it, with a score out of 100, a breakdown across five areas, the top three fixes and a per-platform outlook.

scans the release before distribution and predicts how likely ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Grok are to cite it, with a score out of 100, a breakdown across five areas, the top three fixes and a per-platform outlook. Readability Score scores the release for novice, intermediate and expert readers, with sentence-level editorial tips.

scores the release for novice, intermediate and expert readers, with sentence-level editorial tips. Earnings Audit is a pre-filing AI audit that catches footing errors, rounding issues and contextual misstatements so numbers hold up to analysts and investors.

is a pre-filing AI audit that catches footing errors, rounding issues and contextual misstatements so numbers hold up to analysts and investors. PR Headline Optimizer flags length, names, keywords and filler, and suggests stronger alternatives tuned for SEO, AEO and click-through.

Each report ends in plain-language fixes, and customers can edit and rerun at no additional cost. Editorial still reviews every release; SPOT adds to that review and never replaces it.

Built into distribution, not bolted on after it

Across the market, AI-visibility offerings tend to fall into three categories: structured-data and formatting enhancements applied at distribution, brand-level monitoring dashboards that report how a company appears in AI answers after publication, and website optimization for IR content. SPOT takes a different approach. As the SPOT site puts it, most tools track AI mentions after the fact, at brand level; SPOT's LLM Visibility Score is a prediction for one release, while it can still be changed.

SPOT also places AI visibility in the same step as guideline compliance, third-party permissions, send timing, readability, earnings accuracy and headline quality. And because SPOT is built for both PR and IR, public-company needs such as Reg FD-aware timing, ticker checks and pre-filing earnings audits are part of the core workflow. SPOT predicts before distribution; ACCESS Insights & Analytics, launched in May 2026, measures performance after it.

"AI assistants have become a primary gateway to news, and they decide which sources to cite. SPOT gives PR and IR teams visibility into how AI platforms and editors will interpret their release, so they can refine it before distribution. Strategically, SPOT is a key part of our shift toward outcome-based value. We expect it to deepen in-platform engagement and strengthen customer retention by tying our services more directly to the results our customers care about most." said Brian R. Balbirnie, Founder, Chairman and CEO, ACCESS Newswire.

Coming soon: an outcomes-based subscription

ACCESS Newswire also plans to introduce, this month, a new lower-tier subscription with outcome-based pricing built in. The plan is expected to bring together the SPOT Agent ecosystem, premium distribution, narrative intelligence, and brand and sentiment monitoring in a single subscription. Details will be announced at a later date.

Availability

SPOT runs in the Optimize step of every ACCESS Newswire press release. To see SPOT work, visit https://www.seespotwork.com. Existing clients can log in at https://app.accessnewswire.com/login.

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "commit," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "goal," "project," "continue to," "confident," or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, our continuing to lay the groundwork for long-term growth at ACCESS, our belief we have entered a new phase of the business communications marketplace as we deliver one of the most comprehensive Investor Relations and Public Relations platforms in the industry and our confidence in our ability to continue strengthening our competitive position.

Please see the Company's documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including the Company's Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information:

ACCESS Newswire Inc.

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brianb@accessnewswire.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: ACCESS Newswire Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/access-newswire-launches-spot-seven-ai-agents-that-check-every-pr-1244948