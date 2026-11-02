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BI

WKN: A42CV2 | ISIN: DK0064867972 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IT
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:02
16,870 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOMAR GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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BIOMAR GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,30017,29017:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 15:55 Uhr
28 Leser
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BioMar Group A/S: BioMar Group Q3 2026 Report - Strong volume growth and exceptional earnings

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 26-2026

AARHUS, 2 NOVEMBER 2026

Strong volume growth and exceptional earnings

BioMar delivered volume growth of 5% year on year in Q3. In the same period, revenue increased by 19% year on year to DKK 5,807 million, while EBIT increased to DKK 618 million. BioMar raises its 2026 full-year revenue and EBIT guidance and lowers its volume guidance. Exceptional earnings were driven mainly by the Salmon segment and Selected Species, reflecting higher volumes and market share in some markets, temporary raw material market conditions, positive exchange rate movements as well as BioMar's sourcing flexibility and formulation expertise. ROIC including goodwill increased to 27.1%.

Carlos Diaz, Chief Executive Officer, comments on the financial result: "We delivered our strongest quarter ever in terms of volumes and EBIT, despite the expected increase in marine ingredient prices, mainly driven by El Niño. Looking ahead, we see increased uncertainty around raw material prices and the impact of weather events as well as customer demands. This leads us to update our outlook for the remainder of the year. We are raising our full-year guidance for revenue and EBIT, while adjusting our volume guidance to reflect a softer last quarter of the year."

Key highlights for Q3 2026

  • Volumes grew by 5% year on year to 488 ('000) tonnes, with growth across all three feed segments.
  • Revenue rose 19% year on year to DKK 5,807 million, reflecting mainly higher volumes, higher raw material prices and a positive currency impact of DKK 228 million.
  • EBIT of DKK 618 million compared to DKK 411 million in Q3 2025, supported by higher feed volumes and significantly improved earnings in the Salmon and Selected species segment. Temporary market conditions contributed to profitability above historical levels, which is not necessarily expected to persist.
  • ROIC including goodwill increased to 27.1% (21.9%). NIBD/EBITDA was 1.37x (1.45x).

Financial Highlights

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

FY 2025

Volumes ('000 tonnes)

488

466

1,198

1,142

1,557

Revenue (DKKm)

5,807

4,898

13,172

12,270

16,534

EBIT (DKKm)

618

411

977

785

1,132

Further Information

Conference call

BioMar Group will host a conference call with a presentation on the Q3 2026 results tomorrow, 3 November at 10:00 CET. The presentation can be viewed live or replayed via investors.biomar.com

The presentation will be held in English and will conclude with a Q&A session. Details on how to register for the Q&A are available at investors.biomar.com.

BioMar Group A/S

Contact details:

Investors/analysts:

Wasiem Husain, VP IR, Strategy & M&A, BioMar Group A/S, +45 25 75 01 39

Media:

Sif Rishoej, VP People, Purpose & Communication, BioMar Group A/S, +45 23 83 91 71

Forward looking statements: This company announcement contains forward-looking statements about future events. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and BioMar's anticipated or planned financial and operational performance. The words "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "project", "intend", "target" or variations of these words, including negatives thereof, as well as other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts or regarding future events or prospects, constitute forward-looking statements. BioMar has based any such forward-looking statements on various assumptions including its current views, estimates and projections with respect to future events and financial performance. Although, BioMar believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, they involve significant known or unknown risks, uncertainties and further assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak as at the date of this announcement and are subject to change without notice, except to the extent required by law.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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