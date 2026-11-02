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WKN: A42JFZ | ISIN: US89790E1064 | Ticker-Symbol: F09
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 16:26
9,848 Euro
+6,96 % +0,641
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,87510,08017:04
9,84410,08617:06
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 14:17 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.: Trulieve Receives DEA Registrations for State-Licensed Medical Marijuana Operations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE: TRLV) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that Trulieve has received registrations for medical marijuana dispensaries as part of the initial registrations issued by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). On Friday, the DEA announced it has begun the initial issuance of federal registrations to qualifying state licensed medical marijuana dispensaries, marking the first phase of the Attorney General's order in April that established a federal framework for qualifying medical marijuana businesses while maintaining federal controls under the Controlled Substances Act. In April, Trulieve applied for DEA registration for its state-licensed operations following the rescheduling of state-licensed medical marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

"Today marks another historic milestone for patients, physicians, and Trulieve, made possible by the bold action taken by the Trump Administration on common sense cannabis reform," said Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Federal reclassification of state licensed medical marijuana opens the door for clinical research while creating a level playing field for responsible operators like Trulieve. We appreciate the DEA's work to advance this historic change and its continued engagement with state-licensed medical cannabis operators as the new federal framework is implemented."

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established medical marijuana operations in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Driven by a core mission to expand access to cannabis, Trulieve serves customers with innovative, high-quality branded products and exceptional experiences. With scaled operations in attractive markets and targeted expansion through its hub strategy, Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth. Trulieve is listed on the NYSE under the symbol TRLV. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
X: @Trulieve

Investor and Media Contact
Christine Hersey, Chief Corporate Affairs and Strategy Officer
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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