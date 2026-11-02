Plano, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Okogen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a host-directed antiviral platform, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the EMERALD Trial, its multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating Treyegen (OKG-0303) for acute infectious conjunctivitis. First dosing occurred at Ambade Eye Hospital in Nagpur, India.

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Key Takeaways:

Okogen has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1/2 EMERALD Trial at Ambade Eye Hospital in Nagpur, India, marking a significant clinical milestone for Treyegen (OKG-0303).

Treyegen is being developed as a single investigational ophthalmic therapy combining antiviral, antibacterial, and symptom-relieving mechanisms to address acute infectious conjunctivitis, where the underlying cause is often unknown at diagnosis.

The EMERALD Trial will assess safety, tolerability, clinical outcomes, and viral and bacterial activity while supporting the advancement of Okogen's broader ranpirnase platform across multiple therapeutic areas.

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About Okogen

Okogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a broad-spectrum, host-directed antiviral platform built around ranpirnase. The Company is advancing ranpirnase-based therapies across four therapeutic pillars: ophthalmology, medical countermeasures, systemic antivirals and dermatology. Its development strategy positions ophthalmology as the lead clinical proving ground for the platform, with the goal of applying clinical insights, formulation expertise and manufacturing capabilities across a broader portfolio of antiviral therapies. For more information, visit www.okogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the clinical development, potential benefits and future regulatory progress of Treyegen (OKG-0303) and Okogen's ranpirnase platform. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to clinical enrollment, study outcomes, regulatory requirements, manufacturing and financing. Actual results may differ materially. Okogen undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Source: Okogen

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