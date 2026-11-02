OSR Health, Inc.: OSR Health Board Authorizes Management to Engage with Potential Acquirer of OSRK for Reverse Takeover

Potential reverse takeover is a key pillar of plan to return portfolio to a national exchange; OSR Health also pursuing OTCQB uplisting

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / OSR Health, Inc. (OTC PINK:OSRH) ("OSR Health" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized management to pursue a sale of the Company's controlling interest in OSR Holdings Co., Ltd. ("OSRK") to an undisclosed Nasdaq-listed counterparty ("Acquirer") for a potential reverse takeover.

The Proposed Transaction

The total value of the contemplated transactions, including the proposed earn-out scheme for OSRH, would be greater than the valuation applied when the Company acquired OSRK through a deSPAC transaction in February 2025. OSRK, approximately 84.5% owned by OSRH, is the Company's principal operating subsidiary based out of Paju, South Korea, and the holding company for its portfolio of biotechnology and healthcare businesses.

The Board's authorization is part of a plan to unlock the value of the Company's portfolio. Under the plan, the Company seeks to exchange its privately held equity interest in OSRK for shares of the Acquirer in a stock-for-stock transaction. As a result, OSR Health would become the controlling shareholder of Acquirer (or post-closing, "NewCo") that would own 100% of OSRK.

Rationale for Shareholders

The Company believes that a transaction structured in this manner could deliver key benefits to OSR Health shareholders as it would provide a transparent market valuation for the Company's portfolio of businesses being marked-to-market with the NewCo on Nasdaq and transform the liquidity profile of the Company's main asset, its approximately 84.5% interest in OSRK, from the current privately-held, illiquid status into listed equity status on a national exchange. Over time, the Company would have greater flexibility in terms of managing and realizing the value of its investment holdings for the benefit of its shareholders.

"Following the Nasdaq decision, we have moved quickly to put in place a clear path to realize the value of our portfolio for shareholders," said Peter Hwang, Chief Executive Officer of OSR Health. "The Board's authorization gives management a clear mandate to actively engage in opportunities, and accordingly we look forward to updating our shareholders as we make progress."

Path to a National Exchange and OTCQB Uplisting

A sale of OSRK is a key pillar of OSR Health's plan to return its portfolio of businesses to a national securities exchange. In parallel, the Company is pursuing an application to have its common stock quoted on the OTCQB, which it is targeting in the near term, subject to approval by OTC Markets Group.

Conditions

Any transaction would be subject to, among other things, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, approval by the Company's Board of Directors and stockholders, and applicable regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that any transaction will be agreed or completed, or as to its terms or timing. The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

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About OSR Health, Inc.

OSR Health, Inc. (OTC: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSR Health engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.osr-health.com .

Investor Contact

OSR Health, Inc. Investor Relations

ir@osr-health.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding a potential sale of the Company's interest in OSRK, its terms, consideration and timing, its anticipated benefits, and the Company's plans to seek quotation on the OTCQB. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including:

the possibility that the Company will not enter into an agreement for, or complete, a sale on acceptable terms or at all;

that any contingent or non-cash consideration may not be realized in whole or in part;

the receipt of required approvals, including by the Company's stockholders;

claims by the Company's creditors;

the Company's ability to meet the eligibility requirements for, and obtain approval of, quotation on the OTCQB;

the Company's liquidity and financial condition; and

the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-health-board-authorizes-management-to-engage-with-potential-acquirer-of-osrk-for-1245118