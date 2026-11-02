Scott S. Block is now eligible for appointments through September 2028 under New York's Part 36 rules.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Founder of Block Appraisals, Scott S. Block, received confirmation that his application under Part 36 of the Rules of the Chief Judge was reviewed and that he is eligible for appointment. The eligibility started on September 21, 2026, and will run through September 21, 2028, under fiduciary ID 108231. Eligibility means he can be appointed by the court; it is not an appointment to a specific case.

Block Appraisals Announces Scott S. Block's Eligibility for New York Part 36 Appointments

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Scott has been licensed by the State of New York since 2007 and is a Designated Member of the Columbia Society of Real Estate Appraisers. He provides independent litigation appraisals and divorce appraisals for attorneys and property owners, and he assists those requiring robust property valuations in legal matters and disputes.

Scott said the following about why he pursued Part 36 eligibility:

"What made me want to pursue the Part 36 Fiduciary is the work itself. Matrimonial matters, partition actions and other litigation-related appraisals are some of the most challenging and rewarding work I do. Being available for this kind of work means I get to apply what I know to cases where the valuation actually matters to the outcome, not just to a transaction. It is work I actively sought out rather than fell into."

An appraisal provides attorneys and property owners with an independent, well-supported opinion of value for negotiations and legal proceedings. That gives the parties a clearer basis for discussing property division and working toward a resolution.

For more information about Block Appraisals use the contact details below:

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