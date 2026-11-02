NACON: Notice of meeting of the shareholders and creditors of Nacon convened as classes of affected parties to vote on the reorganisation plan

Lesquin, 2 November 2026, 18:00

Notice of meeting of the shareholders and creditors of Nacon

convened as classes of affected parties to vote on

the reorganisation plan

Availability of the draft restructuring plan

Notice of meeting for the classes of affected parties

Lesquin, November 2, 2026 - NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) (the "Company") notes that, by a judgment dated March 2, 2026, the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole (the "Court") opened a judicial reorganisation proceedings ("procédure de redressement judiciaire") in respect of the Company (the "Reorganisation Proceedings").

The draft reorganisation plan aims to restructure the Company's debt in order to ensure its long-term viability and safeguard employment. It is based on the operational and workforce restructuring measures implemented during the observation period, the restructuring of liabilities, an equity injection with preservation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, and the conversion of intragroup receivables into equity. It is designed to be adopted concurrently with the accelerated safeguard plan of Bigben Interactive, from which it is inseparable, in particular due to Bigben Interactive's planned participation in the capital increase in cash with preservation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, in an amount of 16 million euros.

The Court appointed SELARL FHBX, in the person of Maître Hélène Bourbouloux, and SELARL BMA, in the person of Maître Laurent Miquel, as court-appointed administrators of the Company.

In this context, the members of the classes of affected parties, shareholders of the Company and concerned creditors, are convened to vote on the draft plan of restructuring submitted to them.

The classes of affected parties will thus be able to vote on the draft plan, in accordance with the specific procedures set out in the rules of procedure of the classes of affected parties and the convening notices, namely:

with respect to creditors (classes nos. 1 to 13), solely by electronic means between November 12, 2026 at 12:00 AM and November 23, 2026 at 11:59 PM (with votes being counted on November 24, 2026), in accordance with the terms detailed in the notices of meeting concerning them;





with respect to shareholders (class no. 14 - Equity holders), in person during the shareholder class meeting to be held on November 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM, or by mail, by proxy, or by electronic means under the terms and conditions detailed in the notice of meeting serving as notice of convocation concerning them.





The notices of convocation, as well as the notice of meeting serving as notice of convocation for the class of shareholders, are subject to legal publication requirements and have notably been published in the BALO and in a legal gazette today.

They are also accessible, as well as the rules of procedure for the classes of affected parties and the voting procedures, and all documents to be made available to creditors and shareholders under applicable legal and regulatory provisions, on the Company's website (https://corporate.nacongaming.com/restructuration-financiere/).

The classes of affected parties, including the class of shareholders, will vote on a single resolution, namely the approval of the draft reorganisation plan of the Company.

Availability of the draft restructuring plan

The draft restructuring plan, prepared by the Company with the assistance of the court-appointed administrators, on the basis of which all classes of affected parties will vote, is available today on the website of the Company (https://corporate.nacongaming.com/restructuration-financiere/).

The results of the votes will be published on the website of the Company following the vote of the classes of affected parties.

The technical terms of the capital transactions provided for under the Company's draft reorganisation plan to be submitted for review by the Court, as well as the transactions to be carried out subsequently, are described in more detail in a document available on the Company's website (https://corporate.nacongaming.com/restructuration-financiere/).

Next steps

Following the vote of the Company's creditors and shareholders voting as classes of affected parties, the Court will rule on the adoption of the reorganisation plan at a hearing scheduled for December 9, 2026.

The financial restructuring operations will be implemented following this adoption and are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

The Company will inform the market, in due course, of the next steps in its financial restructuring, and in particular the detailed timetable of capital transactions to come.



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2025/2026: €160.8 million



HEADCOUNT

More than 800 employees



INTERNATIONAL

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

NACON is a BIGBEN group company created in 2019 to optimize its know-how in strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 12 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON combines 30 years of expertise to serve players.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT:

Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00



Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not provide, and must not be treated as, investment advice. It has no regard to the investment objectives, to the financial situation or to the specific needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this document. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.

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