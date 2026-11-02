Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.: With Expansion into Naval Shipbuilding, Hanwha Philly Shipyard Names 25-Year Shipbuilding Veteran as President

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Hyuk Kim has been named president of Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. (HPSI), effective today, where he will lead the yard's expansion and transition to dual-use shipbuilding. Hyuk Kim succeeds David Kim, who played a significant role in Hanwha's 2024 acquisition of the shipyard and led a near doubling of its workforce since that time. Hyuk Kim brings more than 25 years of naval and commercial shipbuilding experience, including senior roles at Hanwha Ocean and its predecessor, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

The appointment aligns with HDUSA's acquisition of majority ownership of HPSI, which places the shipyard under the leadership of RADM Tom Anderson (Ret.), HDUSA Shipbuilding President, who oversees all HDUSA shipbuilding operations in the United States. Hyuk Kim will report directly to Anderson.

"Hanwha's upgrades and investments in Philly Shipyard are enabling the yard to now build for the federal government as well as commercial ships, bringing the Philadelphia waterfront back to its roots as a key part of the Arsenal of Democracy," said Tom Anderson. "As we enter this new stage for the Philly Shipyard, Hyuk Kim brings deep experience with building ships at scale from Hanwha Ocean's flagship shipyard in South Korea, which delivers 35 to 45 commercial and naval vessels a year, and he'll bring that experience to our Philadelphia workforce. I also want to thank David Kim, who led the yard through the ownership transition and oversaw critical investment in facilities and the near doubling of the shipyard workforce."

"Hanwha Philly Shipyard is a cornerstone of Hanwha's commitment to revitalizing American shipbuilding, and I am honored to lead the next chapter of its growth," said Hyuk Kim. "By building on the strong foundation established in the months since Hanwha acquired the yard, we will focus on strengthening operational excellence, expanding shipbuilding capacity, and developing the workforce needed to support both commercial and naval programs. I look forward to working closely with our employees, customers, and local community to build a stronger and higher capacity American shipyard."

In July, HPSI was awarded the Missile Range Instrumentation Vessel (MRIV) contract for the Missile Defense Agency, the first new-construction contract under Hanwha ownership. Most recently, HDUSA was selected by TOTE Services to construct a Medium Landing Ship (LSM) at HPSI for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, marking another milestone in the shipyard's expansion into defense shipbuilding.

Earlier this year, HDUSA opened an office at the shipyard to lay the groundwork for Navy and other defense work ahead of bringing HPSI under HDUSA ownership.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Hanwha Philly Shipyard (HPSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder with a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility that has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of ocean-going merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going U.S. Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. The shipyard is part of Hanwha Group, a multinational company with a robust network of affiliates in the energy, shipbuilding, defense, aerospace, finance, and tech & life solutions.

For more information, visit: www.hanwhaphillyshipyard.com

Hanwha Defense USA

A subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Defense USA delivers proven platforms with a demonstrated process maturity successfully projected across numerous markets and supply chains across the globe, with a track record of developing local workforces required to produce and sustain across product life cycles to meet the needs of warfighters and industrial base partners. HDUSA continues to expand its U.S. footprint through organic growth, strategic industrial partnerships, and selective business acquisition.

For more information, visit: www.hanwhadefenseusa.com

Contact Information

Rob Loveless, Communications Manager

Phone: (267) 983-3966

Email: Rob.Loveless@hanwhaphillyshipyard.com

SOURCE: Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/with-expansion-into-naval-shipbuilding-hanwha-philly-shipyard-names-25-1245080