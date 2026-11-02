Matthew Capobianco Launches CarePath Transport Services, Celebrates 1,000th Ride with Zero Cancellations in 2026

Matthew & Alessandro Launch CarePath Transport Services, Celebrates 1,000th Ride with Zero Cancellations in 2026

WINCHESTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Matthew Capobianco, a longtime Vice President and professional in the orthopedic and workers' compensation industries, is proud to announce the successful launch and continued growth of CarePath Transport Services, a New England-based company dedicated exclusively to providing reliable medical transportation and language services for injured workers.

CarePath recently celebrated a major milestone: completing its 1,000th ride in 2026 with ZERO cancellations, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to reliability, professionalism, and patient care.

Unlike traditional transportation companies, CarePath was built specifically to serve the workers' compensation community. The company provides comprehensive, door-to-door medical transportation and language services, helping injured workers overcome barriers to accessing medical care.

CarePath works with major workers' compensation carriers, third-party administrators, and self-insured organizations, including Primex, The Hartford, Gallagher Bassett, AIM Mutual, Liberty Mutual, and the City of Boston, among others.

With operations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, CarePath offers transportation to medical appointments, physical therapy, independent medical examinations (IMEs), surgical procedures, and other workers' compensation-related services.

What Sets CarePath Apart?

1,000+ completed rides in 2026 with ZERO cancellations

Dedicated exclusively to injured workers and the workers' compensation industry

Professional, dependable door-to-door transportation

Comprehensive language and interpretation services

Wheelchair-accessible transportation and assistance

Experienced drivers, including retired law enforcement professionals and veterans

Flexible scheduling, including last-minute transportation requests

Service throughout all six New England states

Language Services for all languages

"After more than two decades working in the orthopedic and workers' compensation industries, I recognized the need for a transportation company that truly understands the challenges injured workers, nurse case managers, adjusters, and employers face every day," said Capobianco.

"Our mission is simple: Never miss an appointment, never leave an injured worker behind, and make the entire transportation process seamless for everyone involved. Reaching 1,000 rides without a single cancellation is a testament to our team's dedication."

CarePath Transport Services continues to expand its partnerships with insurance carriers, employers, attorneys, medical facilities, and nurse case management organizations throughout New England.

For transportation referrals, language services, or partnership opportunities:

Matthew Capobianco

Founder & President

CarePath Transport Services

508-259-7345

www.carepathtransport.net

CarePath Transport Services - Dedicated to the Injured Worker. Driven by Reliability.

SOURCE: Matthew Capobianco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/matthew-capobianco-launches-carepath-transport-services-celebrates-1-1245372