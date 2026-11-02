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ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 21:14 Uhr
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Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Christopher Selke has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Christopher A. Selke is a Managing Director of Investments at Aegis Capital, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, with almost 25 years of experience in the financial services and wealth management industry. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Christopher held positions with several of the nation's leading financial institutions, including Wells Fargo Advisors, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and UBS Wealth Management. His experience across these established wealth management platforms has provided him with a broad perspective on investment strategies, portfolio management, and the evolving needs of affluent investors.

Christopher's expertise includes the design and management of separately managed accounts (SMAs), equity portfolio construction, fixed-income and bond portfolio management, and comprehensive cash management strategies. Christopher works with high-net-worth clients across the country, focusing on personalized investment solutions, thoughtful portfolio construction, and long-term client relationships. His commitment is to deliver a high level of investment guidance, service, and attention to the financial needs of the individuals and families he serves.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We welcome Chris to Aegis. Chris sought a firm with direct access to management, a collaborative culture that values his entrepreneurial spirit, and with autonomy and flexibility to serve his clients' needs. Aegis provides the platform, investment solutions and compliance infrastructure, and is positioned to enhance its high-touch client experience while preserving its boutique culture."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Aegis offers the right combination of independence and support for advisers to grow their practice. Supported by accessible leadership, advisers can serve their clients without unnecessary friction, while still having the platform and resources to continue growing their practice and meet client needs. Just as important, we share the same values-putting relationships first and serving clients with care and consistency."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:
Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-managing-director-1245391

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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