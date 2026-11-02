CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 16-19, 2026 at the Waldorf Hilton and ME Hotel in London, UK.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 16th at 11:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (6:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under the "Events" section of the company's investor relations website: https://www.conmed.com/en/investor-relations. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for approximately 90 days.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides devices and equipment for surgical procedures. The Company's products are used by surgeons and other healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, and thoracic surgery. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2025, listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-Q and other risks and uncertainties, which may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by CONMED with the SEC. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company's performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.

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Contacts:

CONMED Corporation

Investor Relations

IR@conmed.com