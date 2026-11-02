Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Peak Discovery Capital Ltd. (TSXV: PEC.H) (the "Company" or "Peak Discovery") announces that the non-binding letter of intent among the Company, All Acacia Resources Inc. ("AA") and Enhance Group Pty Ltd. ("Enhance") concerning the proposed reverse takeover transaction involving AA, Enhance and the Mabuhay Copper-Gold Project in the Philippines has expired and will not be extended. Accordingly, the proposed transaction will not proceed.

The Company confirms that it has not made any advances or payments to AA or Enhance in connection with the proposed transaction.

The Company will continue to evaluate other potential business opportunities.

About Peak Discovery Capital Ltd.

The company's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for potential merger and acquisition transactions.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322165