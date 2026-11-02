Access Panels Direct has introduced online ordering for RD.MTM/FIRE, a made to measure two hour fire rated riser door, letting contractors configure, price and order single and double doors and review test evidence before they buy.

Walsall, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Access Panels Direct, a UK supplier of access panels, fire rated access panels, loft hatches and riser doors based in Aldridge, West Midlands, launched online ordering for RD.MTM/FIRE on 19 October 2026. The made to measure, two hour fire rated riser door can now be configured, priced and ordered by contractors directly online, for both single and double door openings that fall outside standard sizes.

RD.MTM/FIRE provides two hours of integrity, tested from both sides to BS EN 1634-1, for wall applications. Through the made to measure riser door configurator, contractors enter the structural opening dimensions, from 307 to 2407mm high and 307 to 907mm wide for a single door, or 607 to 1807mm wide for a double door, and receive a price before placing an order. Single doors extend to 2400 x 900mm and double doors to 2400 x 1800mm, each fitted with three point locking as standard and despatched in six working days.

The door is also tested for ambient smoke performance to BS EN 1634-3 up to 25Pa, and an optional 30dB acoustic specification is available on the plasterboard faced, beaded frame single door. The product page carries datasheets, fire test reports, smoke test reports, fitting instructions, an installation guide, an operation and maintenance manual, and a field of application assessment valid until 7 January 2031, so project teams can review the evidence before an order is placed. RD.MTM/FIRE sits within the wider range of riser doors sold by Access Panels Direct, which includes four fire rated options tested to BS EN 1634-1, among them a door rated 90 minutes integrity and 60 minutes insulation with 48dB sound reduction.

A riser door gives access to a vertical service shaft carrying pipes, cables and ducts between floors. Where a shaft passes between fire compartments, its doors form part of the building's fire separation.

Kate Neale, Sales Director at Access Panels Direct, said: "A riser door is part of the shaft's fire protection on every floor, and openings are rarely a standard size. Contractors can now configure a 2 hour door to the opening, see the price, and send the test evidence to the fire engineer before they order."

About Access Panels Direct

Access Panels Direct (accesspanelsdirect.com) is a UK supplier of access panels, fire rated access panels, loft hatches and riser doors, based in Aldridge, West Midlands. It supplies contractors, facilities managers and homeowners across the UK online and through its sales team, with standard sizes from stock and made to measure products built to order. Datasheets, fire test evidence and fitting instructions for its fire rated range are published on each product page.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322017