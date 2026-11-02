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WKN: A41YLS | ISIN: KYG6223S1259 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.11.26 | 21:59
0,850 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOOLEC SCIENCE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOOLEC SCIENCE SA 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 23:02 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moolec Science SA in Voluntary Liquidation Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Determination Following Approval of Voluntary Liquidation

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Moolec Science SA in Voluntary Liquidation (Nasdaq:MLEC) (the "Company") today announced that it received a Staff Delisting Determination letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on October 27, 2026, notifying the Company of Nasdaq's determination to delist its ordinary shares.

The determination follows the approval by the Company's shareholders, at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 20, 2026, of the voluntary winding-up of the Company and the appointment of Joint Voluntary Liquidators. The resolutions received 98.4% of the votes cast in favor.

Nasdaq's determination was made pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b) and IM-5101-1, based on the Company's voluntary winding-up and related public interest considerations, including the residual equity interests of existing shareholders, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

According to Nasdaq's notification, trading in the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq will be suspended at the opening of business on November 3, 2026. Nasdaq will subsequently file a Form 25-NSE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to effect the delisting of the Company's ordinary shares from Nasdaq.

About Moolec Science SA

Moolec Science SA in Voluntary Liquidation is a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and currently undergoing voluntary liquidation following the approval of the relevant resolutions by its shareholders on October 20, 2026.

Company Contact

Moolec Science SA in Voluntary Liquidation
c/o Interpath
Joint Voluntary Liquidators
Cassandra Ronaldson and Amiel Gottlieb
Email: pria.lewis@interpath.com

SOURCE: Moolec Science



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/moolec-science-sa-in-voluntary-liquidation-announces-receipt-of-nasdaq-d-1245416

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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