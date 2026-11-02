Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) (the "Company" or "Planet Ventures") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Charanjit Hayre as its incoming Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1st, 2026.

Charanjit Hayre is a senior executive with more than two decades of experience building, financing and restructuring businesses across North America and Europe. He has held C-suite leadership roles in start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and global organizations, with experience spanning technology, consumer packaged goods, packaging and natural resources.

His background combines operational leadership with capital markets and transaction experience. He has led mergers and acquisitions in Canada and the United States, supported business divestitures, and worked with high-net-worth investors and family offices on capital deployment. His transaction experience includes the sale of a flexible packaging business to North America's largest packaging company.

Charanjit has helped bring several junior natural resource companies to the public markets and raised capital from public, private and government sources. He has also advised private businesses on growth and corporate strategy, undertaken corporate and operational restructurings, and supported companies facing creditor protection in Canada and the United States.

As incoming Chief Executive Officer of Planet Ventures, Charanjit brings an operator's perspective to investment evaluation, business development and portfolio support, with an emphasis on disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder value.

Charanjit Hayre commented:

"I am pleased to be joining Planet Ventures as incoming Chief Executive Officer. Throughout my career, I have focused on building businesses, executing transactions and identifying opportunities where disciplined capital allocation and strong operational execution can create long-term value. I look forward to working with the Board to evaluate compelling investment opportunities, support the growth of portfolio companies and pursue a thoughtful, value-oriented approach to building the Company over the long term. My priority will be to ensure that capital is deployed prudently and that we remain focused on opportunities where we believe we can make a meaningful contribution for shareholders."

Planet Ventures Inc. has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the company for the purchase of up to 1.1 million shares of common stock in the capital of the company, pursuant to the company's incentive stock option plan. The options vest immediately and are exercisable at an exercise price of 19 cents per share for a two-year term, expiring on November 2nd, 2028.

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 800,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an officer and a consultant of the Company, which vest immediately and are redeemable for a term of two (2) years from the grant date.

The options and RSU grant is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The options, RSUs, and the shares to be issued upon exercise or redemption thereof, as applicable, shall be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of grant.

About Planet Ventures

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Desmond Balakrishnan"

Desmond Balakrishnan

Executive Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Consolidation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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