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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 02:18 Uhr
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ICP DAS-BMP to Showcase Medical TPU Innovations at COMPAMED 2026

ICP DAS-BMP to Showcase Medical TPU Innovations at COMPAMED 2026

HSINCHU, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan-based manufacturer and supplier of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), will exhibit at COMPAMED 2026, November 16-19 at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany (Hall 8b, Booth C09). The company will showcase its TPU portfolio and introduce the newly formed Taiwan TPU Alliance.

The spotlight will be on two TPU innovations: the Low-Migration Series and the Low-Friction Series.

The Low-Migration Arothane ARP-B20 TPU complies with ISO 10993 and is suitable for implantation up to 90 days. Its formulation minimizes additive migration to the surface of medical devices, helping maintain long-term stability.

The Low-Friction Series features an inherently smooth surface that eliminates the need for coatings or post-processing. Made entirely of TPU and free from PFAS and plasticizers, it supports improved comfort and control when handling invasive catheters with guidewires.

ICP DAS-BMP will also present the ARP, ALP, and ALC series support devices with Limited, Prolonged, and Long-term contact durations under ISO 10993-1. For radiopaque applications, the ARP/ALP/ALC-B20/B40 series contains 20-40% barium sulfate, while the ARP-W/WG series contains 40-60% tungsten to enhance visibility in invasive or implantable devices. The Engineering Arothane EARP series offers clarity and mechanical strength for orthodontic and precision components.

At COMPAMED 2026, ICP DAS-BMP will join the Taiwan TPU Alliance, initiated by Towards Buddha Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of TPU tubing. The Alliance brings together industry partners, including INTYPE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD., a manufacturer of extrusion machinery; Chi Feng Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of injection molding components; A-MAX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., a supplier of auxiliary equipment for the rubber and plastics industry; and ANEST IWATA SPARMAX Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of air compressors and vacuum pumps. The Alliance connects expertise across the TPU and medical device manufacturing value chain, from medical-grade TPU materials and tubing to injection molding, extrusion machinery, auxiliary equipment, and air and vacuum systems.

About ICP DAS-BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a leading TPU manufacturer and supplier based in Taiwan, is ISO 13485 certified and operates laboratories focused on quality management. Leveraging over thirty years of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, the company uses smart factory practices to enhance product quality and shorten delivery times. It provides responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://bmp.icpdas.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icp-das-bmp-to-showcase-medical-tpu-innovations-at-compamed-2026-302914891.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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