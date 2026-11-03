Himel Highlights Electrical Solutions Addressing Evolving Industrial and Everyday Needs

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Himel, a globally acclaimed manufacturer and supplier of electrical products, is highlighting recent product developments and award-winning solutions that address practical needs across industrial operations and modern spaces. From efficient motor control and contemporary wiring devices to electric vehicle charging, the selected products reflect different priorities shaping how electrical solutions are used today.

For industrial customers, these priorities often begin with operational reliability, efficiency and ease of maintenance. Himel's newly introduced X Series Variable Speed Drives (VSDs) address these requirements through dependable motor control, simplified setup and maintenance, and flexible integration across industrial applications. The series also offers energy-saving potential in suitable pump and fan operations, where managing energy consumption is an important consideration.

While industrial environments prioritize operational performance, electrical products in residential and commercial spaces must also balance functionality, safety and appearance. Himel's Altivo Series wiring devices combine full-flat, ultra-thin aesthetics and five color options with fire-retardant safety features and versatile functionality. Beyond design, manufacturing processes are also becoming an area of focus. Himel's NERIO Series, featuring paint-free manufacturing technology, received the Green Technology - Manufacturing award at the 2026 Hong Kong Business Technology Excellence Awards, recognizing an approach that reduces reliance on conventional painting processes.

The growing adoption of electric mobility brings another set of requirements for electrical infrastructure. Himel's Electric Vehicle Charger Generation 2, recognized with the Top Innovation Award, is among the company's offerings supporting the transition toward cleaner transportation.

"Different markets and applications come with different requirements, but customers consistently look for products that are reliable, practical and suited to their needs," said Wenjie Qi, General Manager of Himel. "Our focus is on understanding these requirements and translating them into product improvements, whether in industrial performance, everyday functionality or design."

Across Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Himel's I Love Control and Dream Home campaigns provide different ways to connect these solutions with market needs. While I Love Control helps industrial partners strengthen product understanding and technical knowledge, Dream Home, guided by "Home is where the heart is," brings attention to how electrical products empower the spaces where people live and work infinitely. Both initiatives support Himel's efforts to make product value more relevant to customers and partners in different markets.

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