Prisma Campaigns Joins the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network

- FIN enables Prisma Campaigns to integrate with SilverLake System, Symitar, Synapsys CRM and Banno Digital Platform -

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Prisma Campaigns, a marketing automation platform designed for financial institutions, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network (FIN). Participation in the program will provide Prisma Campaigns with access to Jack Henry's technical resources to enable the Prisma Campaigns platform to integrate with Jack Henry's core, CRM and digital banking platforms. The Fintech Integration Network is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

The Prisma Campaigns platform integrates with SilverLake, Synapsys CRM and Banno Digital Platform through jXchange and with Symitar through SymXchange - services-based programming interfaces that enable third-party fintechs and financial institutions to securely access core data and business rules. These integrations maintain data integrity by managing access through a service layer that governs all interactions, ensuring consistent and secure data exchange across platforms.

Prisma Campaigns helps banks and credit unions turn their existing data into personalized marketing campaigns across email, SMS, push notifications, online and mobile banking banners, and direct mail, all from a single platform. Prisma's platform combines advanced segmentation, predictive analytics, campaign automation, and performance measurement to help marketing teams deliver relevant communications and understand the impact of their campaigns. Through its participation in FIN, Prisma Campaigns enables Jack Henry clients to connect their core and CRM data to the marketing automation platform, use that data to personalize campaigns across channels, and display targeted banners within Banno Digital Platform. As a result, institutions can reduce manual processes and engage account holders with timely, data-driven communications.

"Marketing teams at banks and credit unions need to be able to act on their data, not just access it," said Guillermo Winkler, CEO of Prisma Campaigns. "Joining the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network helps us bring marketing automation closer to the systems financial institutions already rely on. This can help marketing teams spend less time managing data and more time delivering relevant, personalized experiences to their account holders."

Jack Henry's FIN takes the customer out of the middle, providing fintechs with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. FIN inclusion is not an endorsement of the fintech's product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity - offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower more than 7,200 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns is an omnichannel marketing automation platform built specifically for banks and credit unions. By connecting data, marketing execution, and performance measurement in one place, Prisma Campaigns helps financial institutions engage account holders throughout their lifecycle, strengthen relationships, and measure the impact of their marketing efforts. The platform integrates with core systems, digital banking, and other financial services platforms and is designed to meet the security and compliance needs of regulated institutions. For more information, visit prismacampaigns.com.

Contact

Florencia Dominguez

Head of Growth

fdominguez@prismacampaigns.com

786 808-1828

SOURCE: Prisma Campaigns

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/prisma-campaigns-joins-the-jack-henryr-fintech-integration-network-1243890