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PR Newswire
03.11.2026 06:06 Uhr
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Cars24 and Alba Cars Join Forces to Accelerate Growth in the UAE Automotive Market

Cars24 and Alba Cars Join Forces to Accelerate Growth in the UAE Automotive Market

Together, Cars24 and Alba Cars retail more than 1,000 vehicles each month across the UAE, making them one of the country's largest used vehicle retail operations. Combining global automotive technology, premium retail expertise and an established customer base, the businesses are positioned to build on this scale and expand further across the region.

DUBAI, UAE , Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars24 and Alba Cars have officially announced that they are joining forces, marking a significant milestone for two established automotive businesses and creating new opportunities for growth in the UAE market.

Both founded in 2015, the companies bring together complementary strengths. Cars24 contributes its global automotive technology platform, financing capabilities and extensive infrastructure, while Alba Cars brings its strong premium retail presence, established customer relationships, digital marketing expertise and recognised brand in the UAE.

Together, the businesses retail more than 1,000 vehicles every month across the UAE, creating one of the country's most significant automotive retail operations, with ambitions to expand further across the region.

Over the past eleven years, Alba Cars has grown into one of Dubai's recognised premium used car retailers, with a team of more than 200 professionals, approximately 300 monthly vehicle sales and an extensive selection of vehicles spanning more than 20 automotive brands.

Cars24, meanwhile, has established an international presence across India, the UAE and Australia, supported by substantial investment in technology, vehicle financing, refurbishment and automotive infrastructure.

The combination creates opportunities to further strengthen both businesses, bringing together the convenience of digital automotive services with the personal customer experience, brand recognition and physical retail expertise that Alba Cars has developed over the years.

Customers can expect greater vehicle choice, improved financing options, enhanced aftersales capabilities and a more seamless experience across buying, selling and owning a vehicle.

Leadership Comments

Abhinav Gupta, CEO of Cars24 Arabia, commented:

"Alba Cars has built an impressive business and an exceptional reputation in the UAE's premium automotive market. Their experience, customer relationships and understanding of the local market complement the technology, infrastructure and scale we have developed at Cars24.

"We share a strong vision for the future and see this as an important step towards our ambition of building one of the largest automotive businesses in the region. I'm excited about what our teams can achieve together."

Talib Alrubai, Founder and CEO of Alba Cars, commented:

"Alba Cars started in 2015 with a clear vision, and over the past eleven years we've built it into a brand recognised and trusted by thousands of customers across the UAE."

"We've worked incredibly hard to get to where we are today, and joining forces with Cars24 represents an exciting next chapter for us."

"We couldn't have asked for a better partner. Our teams are closely aligned in their vision, and combining what we've built at Alba Cars with Cars24's technology, infrastructure and international experience gives us an opportunity to take the business to an entirely new level."

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team has achieved so far and excited about what we can build together."

Looking Ahead

The companies will focus on expanding their automotive retail operations, strengthening their digital capabilities and investing in infrastructure to support continued growth across the UAE.

As part of the transaction, the operating businesses behind Alba Cars are now part of the wider Cars24 global group.

Alba Cars will continue operating under its established brand, retaining its existing team and leadership, while selected support operations and infrastructure are progressively integrated with Cars24.

The businesses share an ambition to build a leading automotive platform over the long term, combining international technology and resources with strong local expertise and customer relationships.

About Cars24

Founded in 2015, Cars24 is a global automotive technology company focused on simplifying the buying, selling, financing and ownership of vehicles.

Operating across India, the UAE and Australia, the company combines digital automotive platforms, financing solutions, vehicle refurbishment and automotive services to deliver a comprehensive vehicle ownership experience.

Website: www.cars24.ae

About Alba Cars

Founded in Dubai in 2015, Alba Cars is one of the UAE's established premium used vehicle retailers.

With a team of more than 200 professionals, an extensive inventory spanning more than 20 automotive brands and approximately 300 vehicles retailed monthly, Alba Cars has built a strong reputation for quality, customer service and trust.

The company has grown through its focus on premium retail, innovative digital marketing and delivering a personalised automotive buying experience.

Alba Cars continues to operate under its own brand and existing leadership as part of the Cars24 global group.

Website: www.albacars.ae

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cars24-and-alba-cars-join-forces-to-accelerate-growth-in-the-uae-automotive-market-302926635.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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