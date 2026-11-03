RC and Hybrid RC/Core Rigs Expected on Site During First Week of November; Drilling to Commence Immediately

Silver One Commences Digital Marketing Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQB: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of two additional drill rigs to its flagship Candelaria Project in Nevada, significantly increasing drilling capacity as the Company advances its ongoing resource expansion and development programs.

As announced on October 13, 2026, the Company has expanded its property holdings by adding an additional 3,128 hectares (7,730 acres) to include several geophysical anomalies (ZTEM) and copper-silver showings in the western part of the property. The entire Candelaria project now comprises 11,374 hectares (28,106 acres), covering over 15 km of strike along the main Lower Candelaria Shear and Pickhandle Gulch Thrust systems. These systems are the main controlling structures hosting many of the historical workings and most of Candelaria's silver mineralization, including the current silver oxide - mixed silver oxide-sulphide resources marginal to the two historic open-pits. This ground position gives Silver One a significantly enhanced, blue-sky, exploration opportunity for the discovery of new mineralized systems.

Major Drilling America is mobilizing a reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig that is expected to arrive on site during the first week of November. In addition, Evolve Exploration Nevada, LLC is currently mobilizing a hybrid drill rig capable of both RC and core drilling. Drilling with both rigs is expected to commence immediately upon arrival.

The addition of these rigs marks the next phase of Silver One's expanded 2026-2027 exploration campaign, following the encouraging results reported on September 17, 2026, which extended mineralization approximately 400 metres down-dip beyond the existing open-pit resource.

Greg Crowe, President and CEO, commented: "The mobilization of these two rigs substantially enhances our ability to advance multiple objectives simultaneously at Candelaria. The flexibility provided by the hybrid RC/core rig allows us to efficiently follow up on deeper mineralized zones while continuing resource expansion and condemnation drilling. Combined with the strong results reported earlier this year, we believe Candelaria offers significant potential for continued resource growth and further demonstrates the scale of the mineralizing system."

Advancing the 25,000-Metre Drill Program

The expanded drilling fleet will support the Company's planned 20-25,000-metre drilling campaign, which is designed to:

Expand known mineral resources through step-out and down-dip drilling;

Test high-priority exploration targets identified through recent geological, geophysical, and geochemical programs; and

Complete condemnation drilling to support future infrastructure planning and project development studies.

As outlined in the Company's May 27, 2026 and September 17, 2026 news releases, recent exploration success has reinforced the potential for continued growth of the Candelaria system both along strike and at depth. The current drilling campaign is intended to build upon that success while providing critical information to support future development planning.

Advancing Candelaria Toward Development

In parallel with the ongoing exploration program, Silver One continues to advance engineering and technical work associated with the planned Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for Candelaria. While results of the current drilling program will not be part of the PFS, they are expected to contribute both resource expansion opportunities and important technical information for future mine planning and infrastructure optimization.

The Company will provide further updates as drilling progresses and assay results become available.

Digital Marketing Program

Silver One announces it has entered into a marketing agreement dated October 30, 2026 with Sideways Frequency LLC ("Sideways") in connection with Sideways providing investor relations services to Silver One. The marketing services to be provided by Sideways include email campaigns, native advertising and digital ad placements aimed at increasing visibility of Silver One. The term of the agreement is for one month and will commence on November 15, 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, Silver One has agreed to make an upfront payment of USD $125,000. The consideration payable to Sideways does not include any securities of the Company. At the sole election of the Company, the Company may renew the agreement for additional one-month periods at a price of USD $125,000 for each renewed month. The Company will determine the date each renewed term commences.

Sideways and its affiliates are arm's length to the Company. Neither Sideways, its affiliates or associates own any securities of the Company. Sideways is controlled by Wesley de Souza. Sideways' address is 1389 Center Drive, Suite 200, Park City, Utah, 84098, info@sidewaysfrequency.com.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also has 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322207