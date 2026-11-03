Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notice of Q3 2026 Results and Investor Presentation

(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Thursday November 12, 2026.
A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on November 12, at 2pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.
A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).
Conference Call Details
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:
When: Thursday November 12, 2026
Topic: Q3 2026 Results Call for Investors
Webcast link:
https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/6ad0f04915a6cd001393e518
Enquiries
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
|Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Harkell
|Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77802131
|IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-notice-of-q3-2026-results-and-investor-presentat-1245380