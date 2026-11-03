Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4,7 Mrd. USD aus Washington für alte Bohrlöcher: Wer sichert sich die Aufträge?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:08
17,500 Euro
+2,34 % +0,400
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,60018,70009:30
ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2026 08:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notice of Q3 2026 Results and Investor Presentation

(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Thursday November 12, 2026.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on November 12, at 2pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:

When: Thursday November 12, 2026

Topic: Q3 2026 Results Call for Investors

Webcast link:

https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/6ad0f04915a6cd001393e518

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Harkell		Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa		Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-notice-of-q3-2026-results-and-investor-presentat-1245380

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.