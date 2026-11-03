AudioEye, Inc.: Nordic Websites Average 22% More Accessibility Issues Than the Rest of Europe, New Study Finds

Nordic Websites Average 22% More Accessibility Issues Than the Rest of Europe, New Study Finds

AI search (LLMs) increasingly sends visitors to interior pages instead of the home page, increasing risk exposure

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), a global leader in digital accessibility, today released findings showing that websites in Denmark, Sweden, and Finland average 82.7 accessibility issues per page, 22% higher than the rest of the EU and UK. That gap raises legal risk as enforcement of the European Accessibility Act (EAA) begins.

The pages with the most accessibility issues are the ones where customers shop, book, and buy. AI-referred traffic grew 632% in the last year, and about two-thirds of it lands on interior pages according to Previsible. When those pages don't work with assistive technology, organisations lose customers who arrived ready to act, and they face growing legal risk as EAA enforcement begins.

Key Findings

Every Nordic country in the study ranks in the bottom five. Of the 12 countries compared, Denmark has the most accessibility issues per page at 87.6, while Sweden (79.8) and Finland (77.0) rank third and fourth for most issues per page. That leaves Nordic organisations more exposed than most of their peers.

Of the 12 countries compared, Denmark has the most accessibility issues per page at 87.6, while Sweden (79.8) and Finland (77.0) rank third and fourth for most issues per page. That leaves Nordic organisations more exposed than most of their peers. AI search sends customers to the pages most likely to fail. Interior pages average 82.8 accessibility issues, 11% more issues than homepages. Programmes that stop at the homepage leave the rest of the site exposed.

Interior pages average 82.8 accessibility issues, 11% more issues than homepages. Programmes that stop at the homepage leave the rest of the site exposed. Four fixable problems cause most issues. Unlabelled buttons, undescribed images, unclear layouts, and links that open new tabs without warning make up more than 80% of issues. Any one of these issues can stop a screen reader user from paying a bill or booking an appointment.

Unlabelled buttons, undescribed images, unclear layouts, and links that open new tabs without warning make up more than 80% of issues. Any one of these issues can stop a screen reader user from paying a bill or booking an appointment. Enforcement has started. Sweden's regulator found accessibility issues in every sector it measured and has opened 28 cases against online retailers, with fines up to SEK 10 million. Denmark and Finland can also order fixes and impose penalties.

"AI search is changing how customers reach websites, exposing accessibility gaps most organisations never checked," said Kelly Georgevich, CEO of AudioEye. "Nordic sites are starting further behind than most of Europe. Their interior pages, where customers complete tasks like booking and checkout, have the most issues. Closing that gap requires accessibility at scale: AI and automation to find and fix issues across the entire site, paired with experts to find high-risk issues. That's what AudioEye delivers."

With enforcement building and AI search changing how customers reach Nordic websites, accessibility now affects both legal risk and revenue. Because most issues come from a short list of fixable problems, organisations that act now can make progress quickly.

The full report, including country-by-country results, a breakdown of the four most common issues, and what the EAA requires in each country, is available at audioeye.com/gb/digital-accessibility-index/2026/nordics.

Methodology

Findings are drawn from AudioEye's 2026 Digital Accessibility Index, based on automated scans of 5,440 pages across 178 websites in Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, benchmarked against the full 2026 Index of 166,457 pages across 6,161 domains globally. Iceland and Norway were not included. Comparisons with the rest of the EU and UK use 58,415 pages from the nine other countries in the index. Issue shares are based on the total number of issues recorded on Nordic pages. AI search traffic figures are from Previsible's 2025 AI SEO Study, and AI tool results are from AudioEye's 2026 study of five general-purpose AI tools. Automated scanning detects a subset of Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) criteria, so actual issue counts are likely higher than reported here.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible for people with disabilities and AI agents. AudioEye's comprehensive solution for over 130,000 customers combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection against lawsuits and readiness for AI agents. With 25 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

Media Contact

Aulani Capuchin

aulani.capuchin@audioeye.com

Investor Contact

Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

AEYE@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860

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