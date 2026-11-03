Autoliv Expands Its Commercial Vehicle Safety Business with the Acquisition of MCF Safety Belts

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of MCF Safety Belts S.r.l., an Italian specialist in seatbelts for commercial and specialty vehicles, following final regulatory approval. The acquisition supports Autoliv's broader strategic agenda to drive growth in adjacent markets.

The acquisition expands Autoliv's business further into off-road and specialty commercial vehicle markets and establishes a European hub for low-volume, high-variant seatbelt solutions. This strategic step advances the growth of Mobility Safety Solutions, a subcategory of Autoliv's automotive safety products and components business that focuses on bringing the company's proven safety technologies and expertise to adjacent markets beyond traditional passenger cars.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Pancalieri near Turin, Italy, MCF Safety Belts develops and manufactures certified seatbelts and specialized harnesses for more than 500 customers across commercial and specialty vehicle applications. MCF Safety Belts has approximately 60 employees and annual sales of around EUR 10 million. The acquisition will strengthen Autoliv's automotive safety products and components business in four key areas:

Broaden Autoliv's seatbelt offering with flexible, off-the-shelf and customized solutions for commercial and specialty vehicles

Expand access to customers and applications in attractive on-road and off-road segments

Create a scalable European low-volume, high-variant production and engineering hub

Accelerate growth through cross-selling, geographic expansion and selective procurement and operational synergies

Building a Scalable Commercial Vehicle Safety Platform

"The acquisition of MCF Safety Belts is a clear strategic fit. It strengthens our offerings with capabilities that are close to our core, while giving us faster access to new customers, applications and geographies. MCF's agility and specialized know-how, combined with Autoliv's global reach, technology leadership, and safety expertise, create a strong platform for profitable growth and for bringing proven safety solutions to more mobility applications," said Per Lindeberg, Vice President Mobility Safety Solutions, Autoliv.

"MCF Safety Belts has built its position by combining certified restraint expertise with speed, flexibility and close customer relationships. We look forward to working with Autoliv to maximize MCF's potential and bring our life-saving solutions to more customers and markets," said Marco Ghersi, CEO of MCF.

Autoliv intends to preserve the company's customer proximity, entrepreneurial speed, and flexible operating model while providing access to Autoliv's global customer base, technology portfolio, purchasing scale, and operational capabilities. The current management team is expected to remain with the business.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2025, our products saved approximately 40,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our approximately 64,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2025 amounted to $10.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

About MCF Safety Belts

MCF Safety Belts S.r.l. is an Italian specialist in the development and manufacture of certified restraint systems for commercial and specialty vehicles. Founded in 1989 and based in Pancalieri near Turin, the company supplies flexible, customized and off-the-shelf safety belt solutions for applications including agriculture, material handling, bus and coach, motorhomes, microcars and motorsport.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Inquiries:

Media: media@autoliv.com

Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 70 612 64 24, Emelie Ericson, Tel +46 70 957 81 35



Investors & Analysts: ir@autoliv.com

Anders Trapp, Tel +46 709 578 171, Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 709 578 114

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