TEKLYNX International: TEKLYNX 2026 Barcode Labeling Software Aligns with GS1 and RAIN RFID, and Builds the Foundation for AI Capabilities

TEKLYNX 2026 Barcode Labeling Software Aligns with GS1 and RAIN RFID, and Builds the Foundation for AI Capabilities

AUCH, France, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International introduces its TEKLYNX 2026 solutions, a comprehensive suite of barcode labeling software designed to help companies improve operations. The 2026 release brings in tangible, customer-centric enhancements that simplify label design and compliance, extend print automation to out-of-network environments, and strengthen safeguards to prevent unauthorized or duplicate labels.

The TEKLYNX 2026 solutions include LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, SENTINEL, and LABEL ARCHIVE.

Label design software-LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, and CODESOFT-provide easy-to-use interfaces for designing labels, connecting to various data sources, setting up forms for efficient printing, and encoding RFID labels. The latest version includes compliance enhancements and new capabilities:

Alignment with the latest GS1 general specifications

Support for Data Matrix Rectangular Extension (DMRE) to meet ISO/IEC standards

New RAIN RFID label samples supporting GS1 EPC (SGTIN-96, SGTIN++) and ISO AFI (BD) encoding

Connect to MCP servers, enabling AI models to perform labeling actions

Power Form: Application to build front-end data entry and label printing forms

Enterprise software-SENTINEL and LABEL ARCHIVE-automate label printing directly from a business system and facilitate the configuration of automatic, digital workflows for paperless label approval processes. Enhancements to these print automation and label security solutions improve how companies manage and control their labeling operations:

Send print jobs to out-of-network devices

Enhanced integration with REST APIs

Prohibit users from reprinting specific templates to prevent duplicate labels

Ability to add a 'draft' watermark on all printed draft labels

"The TEKLYNX 2026 solutions were developed in response to customer feedback and their labeling needs," said Thierry Mauger, CEO of TEKLYNX. "We're committed to helping businesses maintain labeling compliance while adopting enhanced software technology."

For more information on how the TEKLYNX 2026 solutions can optimize labeling processes, visit teklynx.com.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better with TEKLYNX.

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