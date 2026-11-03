Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi to present new gout data at ACR Convergence 2026

Sobi to present new gout data at ACR Convergence 2026

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi (STO: SOBI) today announced that six abstracts covering pozdeutinurad (AR882), nanoencapsulated sirolimus plus pegadricase (NASP) and uncontrolled gout will be presented at ACR Convergence 2026, the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting, taking place 6-11 November 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The presentations include results from the Phase 3 REDUCE-2 study of pozdeutinurad, analyses from the DISSOLVE I/II Phase 3 trials of NASP, and real-world and patient preference research on uncontrolled gout in the United States.

"Gout can have a substantial impact on the daily lives of those living with the condition, particularly when it remains uncontrolled or tophi develop," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, Head of R&D and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. "Through our clinical development programmes and patient-focused research, we aim to better understand these challenges and more effectively address patients' treatment needs."

Oral presentation Treatment with URAT1 Inhibitor Pozdeutinurad (AR882) in a Phase 3, Double-Blind, Randomized

Study Lowers Serum Urate Levels in Participants with Gout LB 20

Wednesday 11 November

8:15 AM - 8:30 Poster presentations Evaluation of DISSOLVE I/II Stopping Rules for Nanoencapsulated Sirolimus Plus Pegadricase

(NASP) in Patients with Uncontrolled Gout 1652

Monday 9 November,

10:30-12:30 Association Between Clinical Manifestations of Gout and Patient Reported Outcome Measures:

Results of a Real-World Survey in the United States 1527

Monday 9 November,

10:30-12:30 Pooled Results from the Phase 3 Trials of Nanoencapsulated Sirolimus Plus Pegadricase in

Uncontrolled Gout: Characterization of Adverse Events of Special Interest 2651

Tuesday 10 November,

10:30-12:30 Patient Preferences for Uricase Treatments in Uncontrolled Gout in the United States: A Discrete

Choice Experiment 2531

Tuesday 10 November,

10:30-12:30 The Impact of Tophi and Elevated Serum Urate (SU) Levels on Health-Related Quality of Life

(HRQoL) and Daily Functioning in Patients (pts) With Uncontrolled Gout (UG) 2536

Tuesday 10 November,

10:30-12:30

All times are local to Orlando

About gout

Gout is the most common form of systemic inflammatory arthritis1. Elevated serum urate (SU) levels can lead to the accumulation of monosodium urate crystals in joints and other tissues, causing flares, joint damage and intense pain2. Uncontrolled gout is a systemic, progressive disease characterised by SU levels above 6 mg/dL and persistent, debilitating clinical manifestations, including flares and/or tophi, despite treatment with oral urate-lowering therapies3,4. Elevated SU levels have also been associated with cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases. Sustained serum urate (SU) lowering is central to gout management, promoting dissolution of monosodium urate crystals, limiting further crystal deposition, and reducing gout symptoms.

About pozdeutinurad

Pozdeutinurad (AR882) is an investigational once daily oral, highly selective URAT1 inhibitor being developed to treat uncontrolled gout. Phase 2 studies demonstrated clinically significant efficacy with a sustained reduction of serum urate (SU) levels, dissolution of tophi and a generally well-tolerated safety profile. Pozdeutinurad is being evaluated in more than 800 patients, two 12-month, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies, REDUCE 1 and REDUCE 2, assessing its ability to reduce SU in patients with uncontrolled gout.

About NASP (nanoencapsulated sirolimus plus pegadricase)

NASP is a novel, investigational medicine designed to reduce serum urate (SU) levels in people living with uncontrolled gout. NASP is administered every 4 weeks as a sequential, two-component, infusion therapy with a built-in immunomodulator, consisting of tolerogenic nanoencapsulated sirolimus (NAS) which mitigates the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) and a uricase, pegadricase (P), which reduces SU.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 2,000 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

1 FitzGerald JD. Gout. Annals of Internal Medicine. 2025;178(3):ITC33-ITC48. doi:10.7326/ANNALS-24-03951.

2 Mayo Clinic. Gout - Symptoms and causes. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/gout/symptoms-causes/syc-20372897.

3 Chen-Xu M, et al. Arthritis Rheumatol. 2019;71(6):991-999.

4 McAdams MA, et al. J Rheumatol. 2011;38(1):135-141.

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