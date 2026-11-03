Temu Partners with Latvian IT Cluster to Help Local Businesses Grow Online

RIGA, Latvia, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Latvian IT Cluster (Latvijas IT klasteris) to support Latvia's digital business ecosystem, providing local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with broader access to digital tools, knowledge, and international e-commerce opportunities.

Under the MoU, Temu will collaborate with the Latvian IT Cluster on its programs and activities, host educational webinars and exchange insights with local industry experts. The collaboration brings together Temu's experience as an international marketplace operator and Latvian IT Cluster's work helping businesses across sectors adopt digital tools.

Temu and Latvian IT Cluster hosted "The Path to Growth: Navigating E-commerce for European SMEs" on Oct. 20, drawing participants from local businesses across various industries. The webinar covered Temu's Local Seller Program, logistics and regulatory requirements, and included a Q&A with Temu representatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Temu as a member of the Latvian IT Cluster. The involvement of internationally recognized companies in our ecosystem creates new opportunities for Latvian businesses to gain valuable knowledge, build connections, and strengthen their competitiveness," said Aiga Irmeja, Chair of the Board at Latvian IT Cluster. "We are pleased that our partnership has already resulted in joint activities exploring e-commerce opportunities in Europe, and we hope this is just the first step towards further joint initiatives that will support the presence of Latvian businesses in the digital economy and international markets."

The focus on practical guidance and direct dialogue responds to the challenges of complexity and connection, two of the key barriers to growth identified in Temu's recent Small Business Insights Report, which was informed by meetings and discussions with over 100 European trade organizations.

"We want more small businesses in Latvia to benefit from the opportunities that e-commerce creates," said a Temu spokesperson. "Working with Latvian IT Cluster brings us closer to local entrepreneurs, helping us understand their needs and support their ambitions to reach new customers and grow across Europe."

Temu opened its Local Seller Program to businesses in Latvia in October 2025. In March 2026, it signed a logistics MoU with national postal operator Latvijas Pasts to support delivery and returns for local sellers.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About Latvian IT Cluster

Latvian IT Cluster is an ICT association with around 100 members and 20 years of experience in advancing Latvia's digital ecosystem. Through national and international initiatives, including the European Digital Innovation Hub, Digital Europe, Team Latvia and AI Studio, the association fosters innovation, digital transformation, knowledge sharing and cross-sector collaboration.

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