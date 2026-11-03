Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4,7 Mrd. USD aus Washington für alte Bohrlöcher: Wer sichert sich die Aufträge?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PD

WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 07:31
73,40 Euro
+0,55 % +0,40
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,0073,8009:19
73,0073,8009:19
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 09:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temu Partners with Latvian IT Cluster to Help Local Businesses Grow Online

Temu Partners with Latvian IT Cluster to Help Local Businesses Grow Online

RIGA, Latvia, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Latvian IT Cluster (Latvijas IT klasteris) to support Latvia's digital business ecosystem, providing local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with broader access to digital tools, knowledge, and international e-commerce opportunities.

Under the MoU, Temu will collaborate with the Latvian IT Cluster on its programs and activities, host educational webinars and exchange insights with local industry experts. The collaboration brings together Temu's experience as an international marketplace operator and Latvian IT Cluster's work helping businesses across sectors adopt digital tools.

Temu and Latvian IT Cluster hosted "The Path to Growth: Navigating E-commerce for European SMEs" on Oct. 20, drawing participants from local businesses across various industries. The webinar covered Temu's Local Seller Program, logistics and regulatory requirements, and included a Q&A with Temu representatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Temu as a member of the Latvian IT Cluster. The involvement of internationally recognized companies in our ecosystem creates new opportunities for Latvian businesses to gain valuable knowledge, build connections, and strengthen their competitiveness," said Aiga Irmeja, Chair of the Board at Latvian IT Cluster. "We are pleased that our partnership has already resulted in joint activities exploring e-commerce opportunities in Europe, and we hope this is just the first step towards further joint initiatives that will support the presence of Latvian businesses in the digital economy and international markets."

The focus on practical guidance and direct dialogue responds to the challenges of complexity and connection, two of the key barriers to growth identified in Temu's recent Small Business Insights Report, which was informed by meetings and discussions with over 100 European trade organizations.

"We want more small businesses in Latvia to benefit from the opportunities that e-commerce creates," said a Temu spokesperson. "Working with Latvian IT Cluster brings us closer to local entrepreneurs, helping us understand their needs and support their ambitions to reach new customers and grow across Europe."

Temu opened its Local Seller Program to businesses in Latvia in October 2025. In March 2026, it signed a logistics MoU with national postal operator Latvijas Pasts to support delivery and returns for local sellers.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About Latvian IT Cluster

Latvian IT Cluster is an ICT association with around 100 members and 20 years of experience in advancing Latvia's digital ecosystem. Through national and international initiatives, including the European Digital Innovation Hub, Digital Europe, Team Latvia and AI Studio, the association fosters innovation, digital transformation, knowledge sharing and cross-sector collaboration.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-partners-with-latvian-it-cluster-to-help-local-businesses-grow-online-302927575.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.