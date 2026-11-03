The local business data platform co-founded by Kuzey Oyma and Vagif Aliyev announces early adoption among go-to-market teams, data providers and marketing agencies looking to reach local business owners and decision-makers directly.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - MapsData, the local business data platform co-founded by Kuzey Oyma and Vagif Aliyev, today announced that customers sent more than three million outreach emails using contact information obtained through its platform within its first month of public launch. The milestone reflects early adoption among go-to-market teams, data providers, marketing agencies and businesses seeking more direct ways to connect with local business owners and decision-makers.

MapsData Announces 3 Million Outreach Emails Sent by Customers in First Month Following Launch



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The reported activity highlights the role of reliable owner-level contact information in large-scale outreach, particularly for organizations targeting smaller businesses across different industries and locations. Those teams often hit the same walls: decision-makers who are hard to identify, thin information on smaller businesses, outdated contact details, and a stack of separate tools that drains time and budget before a single message goes out. MapsData addresses that gap by working from live business information instead of a static database, cross-referencing more than 13 sources and triple-verifying emails and phone numbers so customers can build verified local business leads and export them into existing sales and marketing workflows.

"Agencies kept telling us the same thing: finding the business was easy, finding the person who runs it was where the campaign fell apart," said Kuzey Oyma, co-founder of MapsData. "Reaching this volume in our first month shows how much outreach was going to waste. Our job is to make sure every message lands with someone who can actually say yes."

MapsData also reports a 79 percent owner-name identification rate, 84 percent combined business and owner email coverage and customer-reported email bounce rates below 2 percent. These are company-reported figures rather than independently verified results. The same data is available through a business enrichment API and an MCP server, giving data providers and go-to-market teams a direct way to bring verified owner contacts into their own products and AI-powered sales prospecting tools.

As more businesses adopt automated sales and marketing tools, access to accurate contact information is becoming increasingly important. For companies targeting local markets, the ability to identify relevant businesses and connect with their decision-makers can determine how effectively those systems operate. MapsData plans to extend owner-level coverage across more international markets, helping go-to-market teams and agencies pinpoint businesses with specific needs and making smaller businesses easier to reach.

About MapsData

MapsData is a local business data platform co-founded by Kuzey Oyma and Vagif Aliyev that identifies the owners and decision-makers behind local businesses and verifies how to reach them. It serves go-to-market teams, data providers, marketing agencies and freelancers through its web platform, API and MCP server.

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