Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial & Operating Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) (the "Company") announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per diluted share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy, Lease Rate Growth, and Resident Retention for each of the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025 and the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Common Share

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income - diluted

$ 7.28

$ 3.19

$ 6.46

$ 2.12 FFO - diluted(1)

$ 0.83

$ 1.19

$ 3.10

$ 3.60 Core FFO - diluted(1)

$ 1.11

$ 1.19

$ 3.51

$ 3.68





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results(2)

Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025

Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026

2026 vs. 2025 Revenues

- %

- %

- % Expenses

4.2 %

8.1 %

2.7 % NOI(1)

(2.7) %

(4.9) %

(1.7) %





Three months ended

Nine months ended Same-Store Results(2)

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Weighted Average Occupancy

95.0 %

96.0 %

95.7 %

95.5 %

95.8 % Effective New Lease Rate Growth

(1.9) %

(0.8) %

(3.7) %

(1.7) %

(1.2) % Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth

3.4 %

3.4 %

2.8 %

3.3 %

2.8 % Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth (3)

1.7 %

1.8 %

0.5 %

1.3 %

1.2 % Retention Rate

61.5 %

61.8 %

61.9 %

60.2 %

62.3 %

(1) NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below. (2) Same-store results are updated for annual composition changes including acquisitions, dispositions, changes in held for sale classification, and repositioning activity. The current same-store results include 44 apartment communities. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, we disposed of fourteen apartment communities. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in Supplemental Financial and Operating Data within. (3) Effective blended lease rate growth is weighted by lease count.

Overview of the Third Quarter

Disposed of thirteen apartment communities consisting of 1,634 homes for an aggregate sales price of $288.8 million, bringing total aggregate sales price on dispositions during the year to $318.8 million;

Fully repaid the line of credit balances and reduced borrowing capacity by $150.0 million to $250.0 million, contributing to a $4.6 million decrease in interest expense compared to the same period in the prior year and driving net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 6.3x;

Revenue decreased by $11.9 million or 16.6% to $59.5 million, compared to $71.4 million for the same period of the prior year, primarily due to the sale of 14 apartment communities during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 12 apartment communities in the prior year, offset by increased revenue from non-same-store communities;

Same-store revenues were flat year over year, while property operating expenses increased by 4.2%, partially due to a large one-time utility expense of $200,000, resulting in a 2.7% decrease in same-store NOI compared to the same period of the prior year;

Net income was $7.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.19 per diluted share for the same period of the prior year primarily due to the higher gain on sale of real estate and other investments of $150.3 million compared to $79.5 million in the same period of the prior year; and

Core FFO per diluted share decreased 6.7% to $1.11, compared to $1.19 for the same period of the prior year, primarily reflecting dispositions in 2026 and 2025, partially offset by higher NOI from non-same-store communities and lower casualty loss and lower interest expense.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $366.2 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $250.0 million available under its line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $116.2 million.

Pending IRT Business Combination

On September 8, 2026, Centerspace entered into a merger agreement with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. ("IRT") and the other parties thereto. Under the agreement, as amended, each outstanding Centerspace common share, other than specified excluded shares, will be converted into the right to receive 3.8 shares of IRT common stock, subject to adjustments provided in the agreement, with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares. Completion remains subject to required shareholder approvals and other closing conditions. Centerspace has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders for November 10, 2026. Additional information is available in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus and the Company's SEC filings.

2026 Financial Outlook

In light of the proposed merger with IRT announced on September 8, 2026, Centerspace will no longer provide guidance nor is it affirming past guidance.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace to hold a special meeting of shareholders on November 10, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 included herein ("Supplemental Information") is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 952-401-6600. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2026, Centerspace owned 47 apartment communities consisting of 10,456 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace in 2026 by USA Today and for the seventh consecutive year in 2026 by the Minnesota Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions, or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in its other filings with the SEC. In addition, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete the proposed business combination with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. ("IRT") on the terms or timeline currently contemplated, or at all; the ability to obtain required shareholder approvals and satisfy or obtain waivers of the other closing conditions; IRT's right to defer Closing under specified circumstances relating to lender consents; changes in the market price of IRT common stock and the resulting market value of the consideration payable to Centerspace shareholders; adjustments to the exchange ratio resulting from certain special distributions; substantial transaction costs and the potential obligation to pay a termination fee if the merger agreement is terminated under specified circumstances; restrictions on the Company's operations, financing and capital allocation activities and its ability to pursue alternative transactions during the pendency of the business combination; disruption of business relationships and uncertainty affecting employee recruitment and retention; diversion of management's attention from ongoing operations and other business opportunities; litigation or other proceedings relating to the business combination; adverse effects on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, share price and reputation if the business combination is delayed or not completed; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination and manage transition and integration risks; Centerspace's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its recently completed dispositions; and other risks described in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Justin Ziegler

Phone: 952-401-6600

Email: [email protected]

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 952-401-6600

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Centerspace