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WKN: A0LEB0 | ISIN: US6976602077 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PAA
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 09:30
62,00 Euro
-0,80 % -0,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PAMPA ENERGIA SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAMPA ENERGIA SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,0063,5011:30
62,0063,0009:52
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 21:39 Uhr
59 Leser
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Pampa Energia S.A.: Pampa Energía announces nine-month period and third quarter 2026 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent energy company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2026.

Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of September 30, 2026, and converted to US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

Third quarter 2026 ('Q3 26') main results1

Sales reached US$790 million in Q3 262, up 34% year-on-year, mainly driven by the normalization of the Wholesale Electricity Market's ('WEM'), which supported higher spot energy prices and B2B ('Business to Business') sales, increased gas sales to our CCGTs ('Combined Cycles'), growing crude oil sales and stronger Reformer prices. These effects were partially offset by lower gas deliveries under Plan Gas GSA ('Gas Sale Agreement') and to industrial customers, as well as the impact of crude oil hedges

Thermal power generation margins stood out during Q3 26, supported by their efficiency and vertical integration with our gas upstream business.

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q3 26

Q3 25

Variation

Oil and gas

Production (kboe/day)

99.7

99.5

+0 %


Gas production (kboepd)

77.6

82.2

-6 %


Crude oil production (kbpd)

22.1

17.3

+28 %


Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

5.0

4.4

+12 %


Average oil price (US$/bbl)*

55.7

61.1

-9 %






Power

Generation (GWh)

5,315

5,421

-2 %


Gross margin (US$/MWh)

35.0

26.5

+32 %






Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

115

122

-6 %


Average price (US$/ton)

1,309

937

+40 %

Note: * Realized price, net of hedge, export duty and quality/logistic discounts.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled US$398 million, up 23% year-on-year, reflecting higher thermal generation margins in the spot and B2B markets, together with the benefits of vertical integration between gas production and thermal power generation, offset by the impact on crude oil hedges.

Net income attributable to shareholders reached US$129 million, 6 times Q3 25, mainly driven by lower deferred income tax expense and improved operating margins, partially offset by lower FX gains.

Net debt stood at US$1.731 billion as of September 2026, vs. US$1.319 billion as of June 2026, reflecting higher capital expenditures, mainly at FEPASA ('Fértil Pampa S.A.U.'), equity contributions to affiliates under development, prepayments related to the GPM expansion, and collateral posted for crude oil hedging, partially offset by operating cash flow generation and dividends received from Transener.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, in US$ million)

In US$ million


As of 09.30.2026


As of 12.31.2025

ASSETS





Property, plant and equipment


3,863


3,303

Intangible assets


87


89

Right-of-use assets


17


36

Deferred tax asset


234


43

Investments in associates and joint ventures


1,408


1,059

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss


34


33

Trade and other receivables


85


43

Total non-current assets


5,728


4,606






Inventories


269


231

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss


503


366

Derivatives


-


52

Trade and other receivables


1,090


614

Cash and cash equivalents


532


725

Total current assets


2,394


1,988






Total assets


8,122


6,594






EQUITY





Share capital


35


36

Share capital adjustment


189


191

Share premium


517


516

Treasury shares adjustment


1


1

Treasury shares cost


(6)


(54)

Legal reserve


44


44

Voluntary reserve


2,706


2,399

Other reserves


(13)


(12)

Other comprehensive income


39


124

Retained earnings


605


351

Equity attributable to owners of the company


4,117


3,596






Non-controlling interest


13


9






Total equity


4,130


3,605






LIABILITIES





Provisions


76


100

Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision


28


26

Tax liabilities


194


212

Deferred tax liability


47


56

Defined benefit plans


28


26

Borrowings


2,692


1,844

Trade and other payables


68


86

Total non-current liabilities


3,133


2,350






Provisions


11


13

Income tax liability


156


83

Tax liabilities


100


56

Defined benefit plans


5


6

Salaries and social security payable


44


36

Derivatives


167


-

Borrowings


74


48

Trade and other payables


302


397

Total current liabilities


859


639






Total liabilities


3,992


2,989






Total liabilities and equity


8,122


6,594

Consolidated income statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2026 and 2025, in US$ million)

In US$ million


Nine-month period


Third quarter


2026


2025


2026


2025

Sales revenue


2,109


1,491


790


591

Domestic sales


1,681


1,207


675


457

Foreign market sales


428


284


115


134

Cost of sales


(1,392)


(1,000)


(530)


(375)










Gross profit


717


491


260


216










Selling expenses


(88)


(69)


(32)


(26)

Administrative expenses


(142)


(131)


(51)


(47)

Other operating income


47


85


19


32

Other operating expenses


(83)


(62)


(46)


(22)

Recovery of impairment/(Impairment) of financial assets


3


(5)


1


(3)

Recovery of impairment/(Impairment) of PPE, inventories and int. assets


(1)


(8)


1


(7)

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates


192


101


44


25










Operating income


645


402


196


168










Financial income


13


42


6


7

Financial costs


(140)


(151)


(53)


(52)

Other financial results


22


137


-


15

Financial results, net


(105)


28


(47)


(30)










Profit before tax


540


430


149


138










Income tax


(21)


(214)


(20)


(115)










Net income for the period


519


216


129


23

Attributable to the owners of the Company


515


216


129


23

Attributable to the non-controlling interest


4


-


-


-










Net income per share to shareholders


0.38


0.16


0.10


0.02

Net income per ADR to shareholders


9.55


3.97


2.41


0.42










Average outstanding common shares1


1,348


1,360


1,340


1,360

Outstanding shares by the end of period1


1,340


1,360


1,340


1,360

Note: 1 Includes shares allocated to the employee compensation plan as treasury shares, which amounted to
3.9 million and 3.5 million shares as of September 30, 2025, and 2026, respectively. Treasury shares are deducted
from shares outstanding only if they are held as common shares.

Consolidated cash flow statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2026 and 2025, in millions)

In US$ million


Nine-month period


Third quarter


2026


2025


2026


2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Profit of the period


519


216


129


23

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities


382


407


187


244

Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(767)


(133)


(163)


76

(Increase) Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables


(546)


(219)


(102)


35

(Increase) Decrease in inventories


(39)


(34)


14


(14)

Increase in trade and other payables


17


94


-


29

Increase in salaries and social security payables


1


2


11


12

Defined benefit plan payments


(2)


(2)


-


(1)

Increase in tax liabilities


56


25


18


12

Decrease in provisions


(40)


(7)


(37)


(3)

Income tax payment


(59)


-


(9)


-

(Payments) Collection of derivatives, net


(155)


8


(58)


6










Net cash generated by operating activities


134


490


153


343










INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Payment of PPE


(1,043)


(751)


(525)


(307)

Collection for sales (Payment for purchases) of debt securities and shares, net


89


376


(116)


60

(Subscription) Recovery of mutual funds, net


(100)


11


(91)


15

Equity contributions to companies


(56)


(41)


(26)


-

Collection for equity interests in companies sales


-


1


-


1

Collection for intangible assets sales


-


9


-


6

Dividends received


46


25


45


25

Proceeds from the sale of interests in blocks


9


2


4


-










Net cash used in investing activities


(1,055)


(368)


(709)


(200)










FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from borrowings


869


554


137


174

Payment of borrowings


(32)


(128)


-


(20)

Interest paid on borrowings


(90)


(122)


(22)


(21)

Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds


(2)


(726)


-


(1)

Purchase of treasury shares


-


(16)


-


(16)

Lease payments


(17)


(11)


(6)


(9)










Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities


728


(449)


109


107










Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(193)


(327)


(447)


250










Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period


725


738


979


161

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents


(193)


(327)


(447)


250










Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period


532


411


532


411

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 26 results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Horacio Turri, EVP and head of oil and gas, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO and Lida Wang, IR & ESG Officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register here.

For further information about Pampa:

  • [email protected]
  • ri.pampa.com/en

  • www.argentina.gob.ar/cnv
  • www.sec.gov

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.
2 Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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