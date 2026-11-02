Pampa Energia S.A.: Pampa Energía announces nine-month period and third quarter 2026 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent energy company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2026.

Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of September 30, 2026, and converted to US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

Third quarter 2026 ('Q3 26') main results1

Sales reached US$790 million in Q3 262, up 34% year-on-year, mainly driven by the normalization of the Wholesale Electricity Market's ('WEM'), which supported higher spot energy prices and B2B ('Business to Business') sales, increased gas sales to our CCGTs ('Combined Cycles'), growing crude oil sales and stronger Reformer prices. These effects were partially offset by lower gas deliveries under Plan Gas GSA ('Gas Sale Agreement') and to industrial customers, as well as the impact of crude oil hedges

Thermal power generation margins stood out during Q3 26, supported by their efficiency and vertical integration with our gas upstream business.

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q3 26 Q3 25 Variation Oil and gas Production (kboe/day) 99.7 99.5 +0 %

Gas production (kboepd) 77.6 82.2 -6 %

Crude oil production (kbpd) 22.1 17.3 +28 %

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 5.0 4.4 +12 %

Average oil price (US$/bbl)* 55.7 61.1 -9 %









Power Generation (GWh) 5,315 5,421 -2 %

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 35.0 26.5 +32 %









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 115 122 -6 %

Average price (US$/ton) 1,309 937 +40 %

Note: * Realized price, net of hedge, export duty and quality/logistic discounts.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled US$398 million, up 23% year-on-year, reflecting higher thermal generation margins in the spot and B2B markets, together with the benefits of vertical integration between gas production and thermal power generation, offset by the impact on crude oil hedges.

Net income attributable to shareholders reached US$129 million, 6 times Q3 25, mainly driven by lower deferred income tax expense and improved operating margins, partially offset by lower FX gains.

Net debt stood at US$1.731 billion as of September 2026, vs. US$1.319 billion as of June 2026, reflecting higher capital expenditures, mainly at FEPASA ('Fértil Pampa S.A.U.'), equity contributions to affiliates under development, prepayments related to the GPM expansion, and collateral posted for crude oil hedging, partially offset by operating cash flow generation and dividends received from Transener.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, in US$ million)

In US$ million

As of 09.30.2026

As of 12.31.2025 ASSETS







Property, plant and equipment

3,863

3,303 Intangible assets

87

89 Right-of-use assets

17

36 Deferred tax asset

234

43 Investments in associates and joint ventures

1,408

1,059 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

34

33 Trade and other receivables

85

43 Total non-current assets

5,728

4,606









Inventories

269

231 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

503

366 Derivatives

-

52 Trade and other receivables

1,090

614 Cash and cash equivalents

532

725 Total current assets

2,394

1,988









Total assets

8,122

6,594









EQUITY







Share capital

35

36 Share capital adjustment

189

191 Share premium

517

516 Treasury shares adjustment

1

1 Treasury shares cost

(6)

(54) Legal reserve

44

44 Voluntary reserve

2,706

2,399 Other reserves

(13)

(12) Other comprehensive income

39

124 Retained earnings

605

351 Equity attributable to owners of the company

4,117

3,596









Non-controlling interest

13

9









Total equity

4,130

3,605









LIABILITIES







Provisions

76

100 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

28

26 Tax liabilities

194

212 Deferred tax liability

47

56 Defined benefit plans

28

26 Borrowings

2,692

1,844 Trade and other payables

68

86 Total non-current liabilities

3,133

2,350









Provisions

11

13 Income tax liability

156

83 Tax liabilities

100

56 Defined benefit plans

5

6 Salaries and social security payable

44

36 Derivatives

167

- Borrowings

74

48 Trade and other payables

302

397 Total current liabilities

859

639









Total liabilities

3,992

2,989









Total liabilities and equity

8,122

6,594

Consolidated income statement

(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2026 and 2025, in US$ million)

In US$ million

Nine-month period

Third quarter

2026

2025

2026

2025 Sales revenue

2,109

1,491

790

591 Domestic sales

1,681

1,207

675

457 Foreign market sales

428

284

115

134 Cost of sales

(1,392)

(1,000)

(530)

(375)

















Gross profit

717

491

260

216

















Selling expenses

(88)

(69)

(32)

(26) Administrative expenses

(142)

(131)

(51)

(47) Other operating income

47

85

19

32 Other operating expenses

(83)

(62)

(46)

(22) Recovery of impairment/(Impairment) of financial assets

3

(5)

1

(3) Recovery of impairment/(Impairment) of PPE, inventories and int. assets

(1)

(8)

1

(7) Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

192

101

44

25

















Operating income

645

402

196

168

















Financial income

13

42

6

7 Financial costs

(140)

(151)

(53)

(52) Other financial results

22

137

-

15 Financial results, net

(105)

28

(47)

(30)

















Profit before tax

540

430

149

138

















Income tax

(21)

(214)

(20)

(115)

















Net income for the period

519

216

129

23 Attributable to the owners of the Company

515

216

129

23 Attributable to the non-controlling interest

4

-

-

-

















Net income per share to shareholders

0.38

0.16

0.10

0.02 Net income per ADR to shareholders

9.55

3.97

2.41

0.42

















Average outstanding common shares1

1,348

1,360

1,340

1,360 Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,340

1,360

1,340

1,360 Note: 1 Includes shares allocated to the employee compensation plan as treasury shares, which amounted to

3.9 million and 3.5 million shares as of September 30, 2025, and 2026, respectively. Treasury shares are deducted

from shares outstanding only if they are held as common shares.

Consolidated cash flow statement

(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2026 and 2025, in millions)

In US$ million

Nine-month period

Third quarter

2026

2025

2026

2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Profit of the period

519

216

129

23 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities

382

407

187

244 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(767)

(133)

(163)

76 (Increase) Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables

(546)

(219)

(102)

35 (Increase) Decrease in inventories

(39)

(34)

14

(14) Increase in trade and other payables

17

94

-

29 Increase in salaries and social security payables

1

2

11

12 Defined benefit plan payments

(2)

(2)

-

(1) Increase in tax liabilities

56

25

18

12 Decrease in provisions

(40)

(7)

(37)

(3) Income tax payment

(59)

-

(9)

- (Payments) Collection of derivatives, net

(155)

8

(58)

6

















Net cash generated by operating activities

134

490

153

343

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Payment of PPE

(1,043)

(751)

(525)

(307) Collection for sales (Payment for purchases) of debt securities and shares, net

89

376

(116)

60 (Subscription) Recovery of mutual funds, net

(100)

11

(91)

15 Equity contributions to companies

(56)

(41)

(26)

- Collection for equity interests in companies sales

-

1

-

1 Collection for intangible assets sales

-

9

-

6 Dividends received

46

25

45

25 Proceeds from the sale of interests in blocks

9

2

4

-

















Net cash used in investing activities

(1,055)

(368)

(709)

(200)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from borrowings

869

554

137

174 Payment of borrowings

(32)

(128)

-

(20) Interest paid on borrowings

(90)

(122)

(22)

(21) Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds

(2)

(726)

-

(1) Purchase of treasury shares

-

(16)

-

(16) Lease payments

(17)

(11)

(6)

(9)

















Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities

728

(449)

109

107

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(193)

(327)

(447)

250

















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

725

738

979

161 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(193)

(327)

(447)

250

















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

532

411

532

411

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 26 results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Horacio Turri, EVP and head of oil and gas, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO and Lida Wang, IR & ESG Officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register here.

For further information about Pampa:

[email protected]

ri.pampa.com/en www.argentina.gob.ar/cnv

www.sec.gov

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

2 Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.