Pampa Energia S.A.: Pampa Energía announces nine-month period and third quarter 2026 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent energy company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2026.
Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of September 30, 2026, and converted to US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.
Third quarter 2026 ('Q3 26') main results1
Sales reached US$790 million in Q3 262, up 34% year-on-year, mainly driven by the normalization of the Wholesale Electricity Market's ('WEM'), which supported higher spot energy prices and B2B ('Business to Business') sales, increased gas sales to our CCGTs ('Combined Cycles'), growing crude oil sales and stronger Reformer prices. These effects were partially offset by lower gas deliveries under Plan Gas GSA ('Gas Sale Agreement') and to industrial customers, as well as the impact of crude oil hedges
Thermal power generation margins stood out during Q3 26, supported by their efficiency and vertical integration with our gas upstream business.
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q3 26
Q3 25
Variation
Oil and gas
Production (kboe/day)
99.7
99.5
+0 %
Gas production (kboepd)
77.6
82.2
-6 %
Crude oil production (kbpd)
22.1
17.3
+28 %
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
5.0
4.4
+12 %
Average oil price (US$/bbl)*
55.7
61.1
-9 %
Power
Generation (GWh)
5,315
5,421
-2 %
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
35.0
26.5
+32 %
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
115
122
-6 %
Average price (US$/ton)
1,309
937
+40 %
Note: * Realized price, net of hedge, export duty and quality/logistic discounts.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled US$398 million, up 23% year-on-year, reflecting higher thermal generation margins in the spot and B2B markets, together with the benefits of vertical integration between gas production and thermal power generation, offset by the impact on crude oil hedges.
Net income attributable to shareholders reached US$129 million, 6 times Q3 25, mainly driven by lower deferred income tax expense and improved operating margins, partially offset by lower FX gains.
Net debt stood at US$1.731 billion as of September 2026, vs. US$1.319 billion as of June 2026, reflecting higher capital expenditures, mainly at FEPASA ('Fértil Pampa S.A.U.'), equity contributions to affiliates under development, prepayments related to the GPM expansion, and collateral posted for crude oil hedging, partially offset by operating cash flow generation and dividends received from Transener.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, in US$ million)
In US$ million
As of 09.30.2026
As of 12.31.2025
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
3,863
3,303
Intangible assets
87
89
Right-of-use assets
17
36
Deferred tax asset
234
43
Investments in associates and joint ventures
1,408
1,059
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
34
33
Trade and other receivables
85
43
Total non-current assets
5,728
4,606
Inventories
269
231
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
503
366
Derivatives
-
52
Trade and other receivables
1,090
614
Cash and cash equivalents
532
725
Total current assets
2,394
1,988
Total assets
8,122
6,594
EQUITY
Share capital
35
36
Share capital adjustment
189
191
Share premium
517
516
Treasury shares adjustment
1
1
Treasury shares cost
(6)
(54)
Legal reserve
44
44
Voluntary reserve
2,706
2,399
Other reserves
(13)
(12)
Other comprehensive income
39
124
Retained earnings
605
351
Equity attributable to owners of the company
4,117
3,596
Non-controlling interest
13
9
Total equity
4,130
3,605
LIABILITIES
Provisions
76
100
Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision
28
26
Tax liabilities
194
212
Deferred tax liability
47
56
Defined benefit plans
28
26
Borrowings
2,692
1,844
Trade and other payables
68
86
Total non-current liabilities
3,133
2,350
Provisions
11
13
Income tax liability
156
83
Tax liabilities
100
56
Defined benefit plans
5
6
Salaries and social security payable
44
36
Derivatives
167
-
Borrowings
74
48
Trade and other payables
302
397
Total current liabilities
859
639
Total liabilities
3,992
2,989
Total liabilities and equity
8,122
6,594
Consolidated income statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2026 and 2025, in US$ million)
In US$ million
Nine-month period
Third quarter
2026
2025
2026
2025
Sales revenue
2,109
1,491
790
591
Domestic sales
1,681
1,207
675
457
Foreign market sales
428
284
115
134
Cost of sales
(1,392)
(1,000)
(530)
(375)
Gross profit
717
491
260
216
Selling expenses
(88)
(69)
(32)
(26)
Administrative expenses
(142)
(131)
(51)
(47)
Other operating income
47
85
19
32
Other operating expenses
(83)
(62)
(46)
(22)
Recovery of impairment/(Impairment) of financial assets
3
(5)
1
(3)
Recovery of impairment/(Impairment) of PPE, inventories and int. assets
(1)
(8)
1
(7)
Results for part. in joint businesses & associates
192
101
44
25
Operating income
645
402
196
168
Financial income
13
42
6
7
Financial costs
(140)
(151)
(53)
(52)
Other financial results
22
137
-
15
Financial results, net
(105)
28
(47)
(30)
Profit before tax
540
430
149
138
Income tax
(21)
(214)
(20)
(115)
Net income for the period
519
216
129
23
Attributable to the owners of the Company
515
216
129
23
Attributable to the non-controlling interest
4
-
-
-
Net income per share to shareholders
0.38
0.16
0.10
0.02
Net income per ADR to shareholders
9.55
3.97
2.41
0.42
Average outstanding common shares1
1,348
1,360
1,340
1,360
Outstanding shares by the end of period1
1,340
1,360
1,340
1,360
Note: 1 Includes shares allocated to the employee compensation plan as treasury shares, which amounted to
Consolidated cash flow statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2026 and 2025, in millions)
In US$ million
Nine-month period
Third quarter
2026
2025
2026
2025
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit of the period
519
216
129
23
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities
382
407
187
244
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(767)
(133)
(163)
76
(Increase) Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables
(546)
(219)
(102)
35
(Increase) Decrease in inventories
(39)
(34)
14
(14)
Increase in trade and other payables
17
94
-
29
Increase in salaries and social security payables
1
2
11
12
Defined benefit plan payments
(2)
(2)
-
(1)
Increase in tax liabilities
56
25
18
12
Decrease in provisions
(40)
(7)
(37)
(3)
Income tax payment
(59)
-
(9)
-
(Payments) Collection of derivatives, net
(155)
8
(58)
6
Net cash generated by operating activities
134
490
153
343
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payment of PPE
(1,043)
(751)
(525)
(307)
Collection for sales (Payment for purchases) of debt securities and shares, net
89
376
(116)
60
(Subscription) Recovery of mutual funds, net
(100)
11
(91)
15
Equity contributions to companies
(56)
(41)
(26)
-
Collection for equity interests in companies sales
-
1
-
1
Collection for intangible assets sales
-
9
-
6
Dividends received
46
25
45
25
Proceeds from the sale of interests in blocks
9
2
4
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,055)
(368)
(709)
(200)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
869
554
137
174
Payment of borrowings
(32)
(128)
-
(20)
Interest paid on borrowings
(90)
(122)
(22)
(21)
Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds
(2)
(726)
-
(1)
Purchase of treasury shares
-
(16)
-
(16)
Lease payments
(17)
(11)
(6)
(9)
Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities
728
(449)
109
107
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(193)
(327)
(447)
250
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
725
738
979
161
(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(193)
(327)
(447)
250
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
532
411
532
411
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 26 results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Horacio Turri, EVP and head of oil and gas, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO and Lida Wang, IR & ESG Officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register here.
For further information about Pampa:
1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.
2 Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'
SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.